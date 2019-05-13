From malls to airports, Big Brother is keeping track of you

By Umberto Bacchi / Thomson Reuters Foundation, TBILISI

When MacKenzie Fegan boarded a flight from New York to Mexico City, nobody asked for a passport or boarding card. Airline staff simply told the US writer to smile into a camera.

Within seconds, her photograph was matched against a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) database and the-34-year old American was free to board.

“Did facial recognition replace boarding passes, unbeknownst to me? Did I consent to this?” she wrote to the airline, JetBlue, in a tweet that has since gone viral, highlighting widespread unease with an increasingly ubiquitous technology.

Computers have grown much better at recognizing faces in the past few years, unlocking myriad applications for facial recognition, from tracking criminals to counting truants.

Yet as cameras appear at unlikely spots across the globe, activists raise fears about lost privacy and say society might be on the doorstep of a dystopia where Big Brother sees all.

“We are entering a potential future where everywhere someone goes, the government knows who they are, who they are with and what they are doing,” said Adam Schwartz, a senior attorney at US rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF).

An all-knowing, all-seeing government sounds intimidating, said Fegan, who described herself as a politically active, queer woman of color of immigrant descent.

“Historically speaking, things haven’t gone great for people like me when repressive governments do come into power,” she said.

END VS MEANS

JetBlue’s facial recognition boarding process is part of a wider government pilot that began in 2017 and covers 15 US airports and several airlines, including Delta and British Airways, according to CBP.

The agency said the program, which it expects to cover 97 percent of all US outbound flights by 2023, aims to enhance security and speed up customs controls.

Rights groups question whether the end justifies the means.

“There is a tendency among governments, even when they have a legitimate goal ... to view new technologies as some kind of magic, but we need to make sure that all of these tools are the least intrusive effective methods available,” said Sarah St Vincent, a national security and surveillance researcher at Human Rights Watch.

She said the technology — and fear of its potential fallout — could in theory discourage perfectly lawful behavior, be it attending a protest, conducting an affair or meeting someone with a criminal conviction.

The technology also has accuracy problems, particularly in identifying people from ethnic minorities, she added.

A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology last year found that three major facial-analysis programs were much better at recognizing light-skinned men than darker-skinned women.

CBP said its airport system has a match rate of 98 percent.

As of December last year, it had helped identify 7,000 people who had stayed in the country longer than allowed and six who had tried to enter with fake papers, it said.

Similar systems are being piloted at other airports, including Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Singapore’s Changi.

Airport security is a natural venue for facial recognition, because travelers are primed for identification checks, said Elke Oberg, a spokeswoman for German facial recognition company Cognitec.

People must first be told how it works, why it helps, where their data goes and whether they can opt out, she said.