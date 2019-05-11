[ LETTER ]

Wrong message to fathers

I am writing about McDonald’s most recent ad — 這樣的滋味，真好【還沒長大篇】— which started airing on Sunday (www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QqwKyppv9I)).

It is about a father’s relief at discovering his daughter has not started to have periods. I am a father. My own son and daughter have grown up, but I know how hard it is to be a parent when your children go through puberty.

Unfortunately, this ad sends the wrong message to fathers. Of course, all fathers wish their little girls would not grow up, but it is also their responsibility to help them when they do. One of these responsibilities is to be supportive if girls want to talk about their periods.

Dealing with periods is not a topic for fathers to avoid; it is a challenge that they need to accept. We need to let our daughters know that we accept them as women, even though they will always be our “little girls.”

The ad also sends the wrong message to girls. Girls should not be ashamed about their periods, and should not be afraid to talk to their parents about them. This includes their fathers. Girls need to feel proud of who they are and know that their parents will love them for who they are.

Regardless of what the media have to say, we parents need to take responsibility for supporting the next generation in a loving, yet sensible manner.

Paul R. Katz

Academia Sinica

Institute of Modern History

Nangang, Taipei