[ LETTER ]

Xi must be behind Gou

Based on Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) reputation and wealth, his presidential run is more than welcome to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). The problem is, what will happen to Gou’s company in China, Foxconn Technology Group, if he is elected? Will it be held hostage by China?

If Gou does not follow the Chinese government’s direction, will China confiscate Foxconn’s assets in compliance with its “Anti-Secession” Law?

It is impossible that Gou would not have thought about the risk of putting all his eggs in one basket before announcing his presidential bid.

The only possible answer is that Gou has already made an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), or that it was Xi who assigned him to run to become the leader of the “Taiwan area.”

Wearing a hat with a Republic of China (ROC) flag stitched on it, Gou is essentially playing a trick to draw votes from ROC supporters. As soon as he gets elected president, Taiwan will become low-hanging fruit for Xi, who will be able to seize the nation without sending a single soldier and eradicate the ROC according to the “one China” — the People’s Republic of China — principle.

The free world, including the US, will be left speechless, because it would be the result of a democratic election.

Wu Pen-li

Houston, Texas