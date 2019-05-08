How a deal to oust Maduro unraveled

By Ethan Bronner and Andrew Rosati / Bloomberg

Maybe Venezuela’s most famous political prisoner, Leopoldo Lopez, was the thread that unraveled it all.

The overthrow that sputtered began when Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido tried to spark an uprising in Caracas on Tuesday last week, standing not only with masked soldiers who had defected, but also with Lopez, his mentor and a cult figure in some circles.

That dramatic turn sent a signal that this was not mere posturing. To many watching, it seemed that the opposition plan to replace Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was finally moving swiftly forward.

However, it turns out that Lopez’s first appearance in public in years might actually have had the opposite effect and helped doom a deal two months in the making.

It was a surprise to some in the Maduro regime who had, after talks with the opposition, agreed to take part in a handover of power.

They consider Lopez an unreliable hothead, and that contributed to their decision to pull out, some insiders said, along with the fact that they had not been given any warning about the hastily organized event.

The administration of US President Donald Trump and Guaido’s team are still trying to figure out what went wrong.

Whether Lopez was a killer straw is just one riddle for them. Lopez himself on Thursday last week said that there should not have been any confusion.

He told reporters that before he was freed from house arrest on Tuesday last week, he had been speaking for weeks with “commanders, generals, representatives of different branches of the armed forces and police.”

The US is pointing to the breadth of the failed plot as evidence that, no matter how badly it went, Maduro’s days are numbered, with the nation having plunged into dysfunction and the economy in a shambles.

“This was just the tip of the iceberg,” said a senior US administration official who asked not to be named.

Many close to Maduro were in on the endgame, the official said, and their eagerness to send him packing shows how isolated he is.

However, failure exacts a price. The question in Washington and Caracas is how high.

One Venezuelan with ties to people in the opposition described them as “paralyzed.”

Any way it is sliced, the bust of what Guaido called Operation Liberty is a major setback, said Rocio San Miguel, president of the watchdog group Control Ciudadano.

“The opposition took a step backward with the military,” which the opposition needs to win over to succeed, he said.

“Guaido appearing with Lopez at a single point in the city with a few dozen soldiers and no major firepower showed their weakness,” he added.

Lopez’s clandestine release from house arrest by the feared Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) was but one step in a complex transition negotiated with top aides to Maduro, not all of whom were speaking to one another, according to people in Washington and Caracas familiar with the negotiations and who insisted on anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

Within hours, the deal between the opposition and the Maduro camp was dead. Lopez ultimately sought refuge in the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas, emerging briefly on Thursday last week to talk to reporters.

US officials expressed fury at the Venezuelans close to Maduro who they believe double-crossed them.

Those singled out by US National Security Adviser John Bolton — the defense minister, the Venezuelan Supreme Court president and the head of the presidential guard — were central players in a large cast discussing how to abandon Maduro and recognize Guaido as the interim president, people familiar with the negotiations said.