Uber, taxis can coexist with effort

By Hochen Tan 賀陳旦

On April 21, about 5,000 Uber drivers gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei to protest against the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ amendment to Article 103-1 of the Transportation Management Regulations (汽車運輸業管理規則).

The amendment contains a so-called “Uber clause” that requires “vehicle rental services” — which are classified as distinct from taxis — to charge an hourly or daily rate, and requires rental vehicles to “return to the garage” after each trip without picking up fares on the return journey.

Separating vehicle rental services from taxi operators is a rather crude approach. Its unstated purpose is to exclude Uber and safeguard the business interests of established taxi fleets.

Given this, it is hardly surprising that Uber drivers feel the need to take to the streets.

For the past half century, successive governments have neglected to formulate clear policy to govern the taxi industry.

For many years, taxi drivers have entered the trade after a career change and learn on the job without proper training. Successive governments have also failed to crack down on moonlighting or deal with a supply excess. It is almost as if officials view the taxi industry as a kind of unofficial social security net.

The lack of proper regulation has created a situation in which the quality of driving and the condition of cabs is hit or miss, and has provided the perfect opportunity for a new generation of companies to enter the market.

However, since the taxi industry is full of people living near the breadline and drivers are notorious for their strong political opinions, there is undoubtedly strong motivation for politicians to formulate policies designed to win their support.

Several years ago, the legislature passed the harshest penalty of any nation in the world against illegally carrying passengers. The “Uber clause” is a clear demonstration of the tremendous power that can be unleashed when government and industry join forces.

However, by forcing Uber to provide a limited service and reducing the sense of foreboding felt by other providers, has the taxi industry successfully “pressed reset” and headed off the threat of competition?

Will customers meekly agree to pay increased taxi fares, given that the “Uber clause” clearly prioritizes the interests of business over consumers?

The Internet generation will certainly be unwilling to put up with taxis’ existing product.

Furthermore, since the “Uber clause” significantly raises the entry threshold for Uber drivers, it will force drivers underground and they will use Line to continue providing services. This will make them entirely unregulated, and they will stop paying taxes and make no further contributions to the national labor and health insurance systems.

Looking past politics, there is no reason that the sharing economy model employed by Uber cannot happily coexist with the traditional taxi industry.

The government needs to bridge the divide between the two models and mediate on issues of hardware improvements and driver welfare, including the establishment of standards and working hours.

Of course, the firms involved would also need to cooperate.

First, the government should require cab service operators — who have, after all, enjoyed 15 years of tax exemptions and make about NT$1 billion (US$32.35 million) per year — to provide a timetable for improvements to their service.