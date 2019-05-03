‘They don’t get it’: South Africa’s scarred ANC faces voter anger

By Jason Burke / The Guardian, in CAPE TOWN

Major Mgxaji, a retired union official in the poor township of Khayelitsha near Cape Town, was repeatedly jailed and tortured by apartheid authorities for his political activism with the African National Congress (ANC) in the 1970s and 1980s.

“It is not the same party as back then,” the 67-year-old said in an interview in Khayelitsha, where rolling power cuts in recent months have been widely blamed on corruption at the national electricity provider. “The ANC people have developed the struggle of the belly instead of the struggle to better the lives of our people. That is very dangerous.”

Twenty-five years after its victory in South Africa’s first free elections ushered in a new democratic era for the “rainbow nation,” the ANC has called on voters to rescue it from a “moral crisis.”

The country it rules is deeply troubled and critics say the ANC is part of the problem, dogged by repeated corruption scandals and a continuing failure to deal with a flagging economy, collapsing public services, soaring unemployment and high levels of violent crime.

For many, the hopes and dreams they held following the collapse of the repressive, racist apartheid regime have been disappointed.

Even senior officials at the ANC, in power without a break since the 1994 elections, say the general election on Wednesday next week would be a “referendum about rescuing South Africa and securing [its] future.”

Many voters spoke of how the ANC no longer “understood how society had changed” in recent years and how its vocabulary of “anti-imperialist struggle” felt out of date. Rampant inequality has also fueled anger.

“These guys don’t get it. Nothing has changed. [Nelson] Mandela sold us out to the whites, and this ANC with their big cars and their houses aren’t going to change anything,” said Lucy Sithole, a 23-year-old student in Cape Town.

“Mandela made mistakes, but people were dying back then,” said Esethu Plaatje, 26, who was attending a demonstration in Cape Town against ANC efforts to prevent the sale of a book detailing the alleged corruption of senior officials.

“It is too easy to criticize him now, but the ANC has changed a lot. It is not the ANC we once knew,” she added.

The ANC’s election strategy is to admit mistakes, but ask the nation’s 27 million registered voters to give its leaders a mandate for internal reform.

“We should not have to rescue the fundamental values that Mandela and others suffered for ... but for the first time, an ANC president needs support on a scale broader than his party base in order to deal with those who created the problem within our own party,” senior party official Ebrahim Rasool said.

There is little chance that the ANC would fall to its first electoral defeat, but poor results could dramatically weaken its dominance of South African politics and possibly trigger rapid decline.

The party is split between reformers close to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took power following a bitterly contested internal party election last year, and factions that gained strength under the near decade-long rule of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

Rasool said it was certain that Ramaphosa would remain in power — the elected parliament chooses the president and even the most pessimistic projections give the ANC a majority — but any effort to “deal with the deep moral crisis within the party” would be made more difficult if he lacked obvious popular support.