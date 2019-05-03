China fugitive escapes again as Hong Kong considers extradition law

By Blake Schmidt and Natalie Lung / Bloomberg

Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) was nervously chain-smoking outside a Hong Kong train station, trying to make the decision of his life. Should he board a train to China and betray his clients by handing a laptop with their names to prosecutors, or renege on the deal he made with Chinese police who had detained him in a solitary cell for months.

After burning through his third cigarette, bookseller Lam opted not to take the train. The decision made him a celebrity after he told the media about his deal with the Chinese authorities. It also made him a fugitive who could never go to China again without fear of imprisonment.

That was nearly three years ago. Since then, Lam has been protected by rules dating back to the time of the former British colony’s handover to China that prevent extradition of Hong Kong residents to the mainland.

Now, that protection could be lifted by a proposed amendment to the law, and Lam is not the only one who is worried.

“The impact would be huge,” Lam said in an interview in Hong Kong, shortly before leaving for Taiwan. “It could affect everyone in Hong Kong.”

The proposal, which would make it easier to transfer fugitives to Taiwan, Macau, mainland China or any other jurisdiction that does not have an extradition agreement with Hong Kong, has spooked rights groups, lawyers and business organizations, including the US Chamber of Commerce.

Hong Kong-based billionaire Joseph Lau (劉鑾雄), former chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings, fears he might be sent back to Macau, where he was sentenced in absentia to more than five years in prison for bribery and money laundering in 2014.

Those backing the proposed law, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), say it is needed to close a loophole so that fugitives can be brought to justice, and they are pushing to pass it by the end of the current Hong Kong legislative period in July.

To support their case, they point to the high-profile murder of a 19-year-old Hong Kong woman while she was vacationing with her boyfriend in Taiwan last year.

The boyfriend, Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), admitted strangling the woman and folding her body into a suitcase before dumping it on the outskirts of Taipei.

However, because he made the admission after returning to Hong Kong, he could not be extradited to Taiwan to stand trial for murder. Instead, Hong Kong authorities could only prosecute him for the lesser charge of money laundering.

Carrie Lam said the bill is not “tailor-made” for China.

It would treat equally all jurisdictions with which Hong Kong has no extradition treaty, she said.

Detractors argue that Carrie Lam is using the case as a decoy to push through broad extradition powers for herself and the Beijing government, and that changes to homicide rules would be enough to deal with the Taiwan case.

The rule change would be the latest in a series of China-backed assaults on Hong Kong freedoms that have accelerated since the handover from Britain in 1997, critics say.

A Hong Kong court this month handed down prison sentences for leaders of the “Umbrella movement” pro-democracy protests that disrupted central districts of Hong Kong for about three months in 2014.

Concern about the change in the extradition law increased after a former Chinese deputy minister for public security said that mainland authorities have a list of 300 “fugitives” hiding in Hong Kong that should be sent back over the border.