Extremism on social media and democracy’s dilemma

By Peter Apps / Reuters, LONDON

When Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire on April 15, it was only a matter of minutes before conspiracy theories were swirling across social media.

Some were from far-right accounts and outlets desperate to blame the blaze on some kind of Islamist attack. As the inferno was broadcast worldwide, Web sites such as US-based Infowars pushed out reams of unverified and often false information, speculation and rhetoric.

“The West has fallen,” right-wing documentary filmmaker Mike Cernovich tweeted.

According to the EU’s specialist disinformation monitoring unit, these messages were then further picked up, amplified and spread by a host of Russian-linked accounts, platforms and automated trolls.

They added new, often deeply implausible theories. As well as blaming Islamists, some suggested France’s yellow vest protesters might be responsible. Others suggested unlikely Ukrainian links to the fire, while one — completely without evidence — speculated that the pope himself would call for a mosque to be built on the medieval cathedral’s ruins.

The latter claim came from the Web site of the Kremlin-supporting Tsargrad TV — which pushes a relentlessly nationalist pro-Russian Orthodox Church line highly supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Its sheer implausibility points to a growing trend in the growing ideological battles on social media and the Internet in which the truth can appear increasingly irrelevant.

How to handle this — and whether, when, how and if to exploit it — is a growing challenge for almost every country.

In the aftermath of last weekend’s Easter bombings that killed more than 250, Sri Lanka imposed an outright — if not always effective — block on multiple social media, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Snapchat.

That followed widespread condemnation of social media after the New Zealand mosque shooting the previous month, when unedited footage streamed by the gunman was widely distributed.

How effective such restrictions are remains in question. They might be counterproductive, simply adding to the air of crisis. In Sri Lanka, many users were able to find ways around the block, not least to reassure friends and family they were safe. By activating a function whereby users could mark themselves unharmed after attacks and disasters, the tech firm might have contributed to the ban’s failure, whether willingly or not.

Such draconian action can also simply reinforce the narrative that a government has something to hide — particularly in Sri Lanka’s case, where warnings of an imminent attack from other intelligence services might have been ignored.

What does appear clear is that the Internet and social media have become something of a cesspool for hatred and conspiracy, and that powerful forces wish to use that to their advantage. What is equally clear is that those who wish to stop them have yet to find a strategy that truly works.

Getting moderators to review and remove potentially harmful content has been the preferred route of many platforms, but it is often a losing battle, people involved in the process have said.

Newspaper comment sections can remain full of racist, misogynist and similar comments, as can Facebook, despite hiring an army of often poorly paid contractors to remove material that it claims breaches its ever-evolving terms of use.