Investing in Taiwan the right choice

By Tsaur Tien-wang and by Lee Po-le 曹添旺、李柏樂

The trade dispute between the US and China has been going on for more than a year. Although the US government in March announced that it would extend the truce in the dispute indefinitely, the long-standing political, economic and technical confrontation between the two countries is a fact. As one of the parties in three-way trade between these countries, Taiwan cannot remain on the sidelines.

In the short-term, Taiwanese businesspeople can handle the constantly growing political and economic risk between the US and China by diversifying their export destinations and transferring orders.

However, in the long run they should still adopt more active investment strategies, such as relocating factories and changing service bases to minimize the impact of the confrontation between the US and China.

One crucial question is where these Taiwanese businesspeople should turn.

A Chung-Hwa Institute for Economic Research study showed that most Taiwanese businesspeople are considering moving their factories to ASEAN nations, because labor costs are lower and land cheaper.

This is the same thing that happened after the lifting of martial law in 1987, when businesses fell over each other to move their factories to areas along the Chinese coast.

However, the investment environment in ASEAN is more complicated than it is in China. In addition to language problems, many ASEAN nations are not preforming very well in terms of labor market efficiency and infrastructure, and this will result in a lot of extra investment and operational costs.

The fact that these issues are not likely to be resolved in the short term by the local governments is a big concern when making investment decisions.

By comparison, investing in Taiwan is a better solution. Data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs show that most Taiwanese businesspeople investing and producing in China are focused on information and communication technology, and other high-tech manufacturing.

Compared with ASEAN nations, Taiwan already has a good manufacturing development environment and high-tech talent capable of injecting energy into production as well as research and development (R&D).

The Global Competitiveness Report published last year by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, ranked Taiwan 13th in the world. Taiwan fared particularly well in the innovation capability and R&D expenditures categories.

Returning Taiwanese businesses could improve earnings further by engaging in production R&D and speeding up product innovation.

Taiwan’s government has been promoting a strategy for industrial innovation and development in the past few years, and returning Taiwanese businesses can benefit from industrial policy and further consolidate their advantages.

In 2016, the Cabinet started promoting the “five plus two” industrial innovation program, drawing up strategies aimed at the green energy, biomedical and defense industries, and promoting an industrial upgrade using industrial clusters, and connecting domestic and international talent.

The smart machinery part of the program is to direct technology such as the Internet of Things, big data and 3D-printing toward precision instruments, using smart production lines to provide product innovation, branding and customization services.

If returning Taiwanese businesses can cooperate with the smart machinery program, that would greatly increase production line efficiency, product added-value and strengthen international competitiveness.