[ LETTER ]

Taiwan should stay vigilant

On April 19, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Shen Chih-huei (沈智慧) expressed her views on cross-strait policy at the Legislative Yuan, accusing the government of hitting a nerve in cross-strait relations by releasing provocative news every day about Chinese fighter jets flying around Taiwan, as if the government wants to create chaos in the Taiwan Strait.

This point of view makes one wonder exactly which nation the legislator is working for. Is her salary paid by China? Her sentiment of seeking fault with Taiwan and turning the other cheek to Beijing is a mighty glorious view.

Chinese fighter jets fly around Taiwan for two reasons: They are trying to intimidate us, and they want to test our defense capabilities. The latter is something that deserves greater attention.

We should not turn a blind eye to such threats and lack vigilance, or even mock Taiwan’s armed forces like Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) recently did when he said that without law regulating the military, they are nothing more than eunuchs in fancy suits.

Nor should we make the mistake of believing that Taiwan and China are truly close as a family, and that the Chinese Communist Party would treat Taiwanese as its brothers.

Otherwise, as the saying goes, “soft soil is dug deeply” (軟土深掘) — a strong enemy can easily bully the weaker.

If the Chinese People’s Liberation Army one day invades the nation’s airspace, how will this legislator, who prefers to turn the other cheek to Beijing, react? Will she kowtow and chant “Long live Beijing”?

Chen Wen-ching

Hsinchu