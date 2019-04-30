In 1964, the first president of Indonesia, Sukarno, in front of enormous crowds on the country’s independence day, claimed that “the year of 1965 will be the year of living dangerously.” Unfortunately, this prophecy became one of his few correct predictions.

As Sukarno expected, in 1965, skyrocketing hyperinflation, aggravated foreign debt and rampant unemployment led to an economic meltdown, while a fierce political struggle between nationalist and communist parties intensified social instability and brought Indonesia to the brink of collapse.

Eventually, a coup d’etat launched by a group of left-wing soldiers on Sept. 30, 1965, was swiftly crushed by right-wing General Suharto. Afterward, despite his irresistible populist charisma and bewildering eloquence, Sukarno’s power gradually declined and shifted to the military.

In 1968, Suharto became Indonesia’s president and formally began his 30-year authoritarian rule of the “new order” era.

Although Taiwan in the past few years has not experienced any of the severe social uprisings, economic turmoil or political chaos that Indonesia did in 1965, many Taiwanese are increasingly worried and uncertain about the nation’s future, now more than ever.

What is even more appalling is that increasingly more people are worried that next year’s presidential and legislative elections might be the last time that Taiwanese enjoy free and democratic elections. It implies that Taiwanese might end their self-conceited democratic way of life with their own votes.

Particularly for people who embrace democratic values, human rights and freedom, anxiety and apprehension over Taiwan’s continued independence from China’s political ambitions have been unprecedentedly culminated in the past few years.

For this phenomenon, political leaders in President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration should sincerely ask themselves: How did we get here?

Three years ago, when Tsai won 6.89 million votes, surpassing her major competitor by 3 million votes, and became the first female president of Taiwan, complacent and jubilant feelings permeated society and the anticipations of her administration were exalted.

Yet, after three years, Tsai’s support in most opinion polls has drastically plunged and her chances of being re-elected are slim.

Especially in the aftermath of its landslide defeat in local elections in November last year, the prospects for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to keep both the executive and legislative branches have become gloomy.

Taiwanese’s increasing frustration and uncertainty about the future stem from two fronts.

On the home front, there has been widespread dissatisfaction over policies initiated by the Tsai administration. Policies such as pension reforms and new labor laws have invoked and radicalized opposition against the Tsai administration, as the interests of veterans, retired public servants and teachers, as well as workers and employers were impaired.

Meanwhile, others have been frustrated and disappointed by Tsai’s half-hearted or insufficient reforms. The Tsai administration’s policies on issues such as transitional justice, judicial reform, campaigning for rectifying the name of Taiwan or pardoning former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) have revealed its reluctance and indecisiveness to initiate essential reforms to revamp the political “status quo.”