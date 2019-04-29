The Arab Spring has a second chance in Algeria and Sudan

By Ishac Diwan

Mass protests in Algeria and Sudan have recently removed two aging autocrats, ending 20 and 30 years respectively, of absolutist rule. In both countries, the insurgents are now locked in negotiations with the army, the de facto managers of a transition to a new political order.

The outcome of these power struggles will help to determine whether Algeria and Sudan become more democratic and prosperous, or instead add to a decade-long chain of disappointed hopes in the region.

The demonstrators seem fully aware of the dangers of the “Egyptian trap,” whereby a general who takes charge of a supposedly interim government ends up becoming president for life.

Egyptian general-turned-President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is hoping to do precisely that by means of a constitutional amendment that could keep him in power until at least 2030.

Yielding too much power to the army would not only hurt the Algerian and Sudanese protesters’ democratic hopes.

It would also raise the risk that the generals continue to consume an inordinate share of scarce public resources, while blocking urgently needed economic reforms.

The legacies of the past will weigh heavily on the future. Both countries were buoyed by the oil boom of the 2000s, which reinforced aging regimes grip on power. Both failed to use oil revenues as a lever for economic development.

Instead, their leaders relied on patronage and repression, reserving the lion’s share of public expenditure for their political base, and building up large security forces to guard against insurrections.

WEIGHT OF THE MILITARY

While the oil bonanza helped the Algerian and Sudanese governments to expand their armies, they were reluctant to cut spending during the subsequent bust.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), military expenditures in these two countries (as a share of total government spending) were among the highest in the world in 2017, rivaled by countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iran.

This military splurge jeopardized macroeconomic stability and transferred a disproportionate share of the burden of fiscal adjustment onto the rest of the population.

In Sudan, the secession of the country’s south in 2011 led to a dramatic fall in oil revenues — from the equivalent of 16 percent of GDP in 2007 to less than 1 percent in 2017. With external financing scarce, Sudan had to adjust sharply.

Over the same 10-year period, the government cut public expenditures from 21 percent of GDP to 10 percent. Subsidies were slashed and social services were sharply curtailed, unleashing popular fury.

By contrast, the military’s share of overall expenditures climbed from 21 percent in 2007 to at least 31 percent by 2017, when government spending collapsed.

Algeria was hit later, when oil prices fell in 2014. As a result, its oil revenues declined by half between 2007 and 2017.

The government has financed the large fiscal deficit (equal to 9 percent of GDP in 2017) with accumulated reserves, but this cannot continue for long.

Meanwhile, military spending rose from nearly 9 percent to 16 percent of total government expenditures between 2007 and 2017, making Algeria’s army the second-largest in Africa (after that of Egypt).

With government spending itself increasing sharply over the same period, Algeria’s defense budget doubled and now amounts to nearly a third of the country’s oil revenues.