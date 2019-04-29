[ LETTER ]

Is Gou a ‘Taiwan first’ man?

Hon Hai Group chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), a long-time supporter of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), aims to run for president in next year’s election, drawing comparisons with US President Donald Trump. Some people even think that Gou, a wealthy man, would be able to boost the nation’s economy.

One cannot help but wonder if he places “Taiwan first” and whether he would be willing to renounce his claim to the Hon Hai kingdom.

An advocate of the “America first” doctrine, Trump’s statements and actions are controversial, not least in his push for building a wall along the US-Mexico border to deter illegal migrants.

At least Trump ultimately aims to re-establish security and order in the US. With his conservative and extreme right-wing nationalist mind-set centering on the US’ sole interests, Trump still wins the hearts of many voters in this age of turbulence, despite constantly stirring up controversy.

Does Gou have a “Taiwan first” mind-set?

He angrily told Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) at the Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue on April 16 that she did not look straight at him when answering his questions and dared not “face the Republic of China” (ROC).

He even said that he would “tell the White House that this is what the DPP is like.”

As a devout lover of the ROC, would Gou wave the ROC flag at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and tell Xi that the ROC is a sovereign and independent nation?

One wonders whether he places the “ROC first” if not “Taiwan first.” Or is he constantly waving the ROC flag only to deceive the public, whom he considers ignorant?

Second, as Gou’s business is spread across China, how will he avoid the conflict of interest between the role of a businessman and president if elected?

When the roguish Chinese Communist Party throttles his economic lifeblood and when he implements national defense and foreign policy under the tense and sensitive cross-strait relationship, will he prioritize his personal interests or the interests of Taiwan?

The public should not forget Gou’s comments during the Sunflower movement that social movements were a waste of social resources, that “you cannot eat democracy” and that democracy does not do much to help GDP growth.

The central point is that money rules and that he would sacrifice democracy, life and sovereignty for it.

If Gou really becomes president, one wonders if he — in face of China’s suppression of Taiwan’s international space — would abandon democracy and Taiwan’s sovereignty and accept Beijing’s tax and land rent reduction for him and other Taiwanese businesspeople, because food on the table and money in the pocket is more important than anything else.

Chin Ching

Tainan