KMT ‘small fish’ should beware

By Tzou Jiing-wen 鄒景雯

It might be expected that supporters of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would be pleased to see so many candidates competing in the party’s presidential primary, but the situation is not so simple. KMT supporters are more likely to feel anxious, given the intensified wrangling between KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), Hon Hai Group chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

These prominent figures have churned up grassroots support, causing a web of faultlines throughout the party base.

Without Wu, who is infamous for his U-turns, the primary would have been a traditional competition between Wu, former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) and KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), and the nomination process would have been as smooth as it has been in the past.

Instead, it has turned into a mess. This applies only to the party’s internal affairs and does not take into account the influence of the Chinese Communist Party, an external factor rarely absent in Taiwanese elections.

People might wonder what difference it makes, as long as the candidates are members of the KMT.

However, there is a clear line of demarcation from previous primaries. If the competition were a typical one among party elites, it would develop mainly in accordance with considerations over who showed the most competence to draw votes across groups based on categories such as gender and ethnicity.

Competitions such as this are highly predictable.

However, this year is completely different, as the pattern has been disrupted. While the “Han wave” — a surge of public support for Han prior to his win in Kaohsiung on Nov. 24 last year — is still strong, sweeping away traditional political elites, Gou on April 16 took advantage of Matsu mania amid pilgrimages for the goddess of the sea. At one point, Gou’s popularity seems to have diluted and overwhelmed Han’s.

However, despite Han and Gou sharing surface similarities — both are descendants of Mainlanders, their political careers are not particularly prominent and they are both at least 60 years old, which probably makes them seem similar — the days since their bids were announced have made it clear that Han and Gou draw different crowds representing completely different parts of society.

“Generation” and even “class” have become the categories that set supporters of Han and Guo apart.

Try to imagine the following scenario: The pan-blue camp is divided by opinions on localization and then divided according to preferences among female voters. Then the issues of a candidate being down-to-earth and popularity among young people divide the party twice more.

Speech styles — with Han appropriating the image of a traditional market vendor and Gou being chairman of a conglomerate — divide supporters into even smaller groups.

With one cut following another, the pan-blue camp is finding itself diced and disintegrating.

The KMT faces disintegration due to the intense power struggle, while external forces are also adding fuel to the flames.

Han’s road to pursuing the presidency next year was clearly marked. His visits to Malaysia and Singapore in late February were the first step; his trip to Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Xiamen late last month was his China pilgrimage; while his visit to the US in the name of academic exchange this month was essentially to test the waters. Surrounded by his ardent supporters, Han appeared to be riding the crest of his own wave.