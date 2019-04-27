In Rohingya camps, a political awakening faces a backlash

By Simon Lewis, Poppy McPherson and Ruma Paul / Reuters, KUTUPALONG REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh

It was after Mohib Ullah scored his first political victories that the death threats began in earnest. On a recent morning, the Rohingya refugee leaned back on a plastic chair in the Bangladeshi camp where he lives and translated the latest warning, sent over the WhatsApp messaging app.

“Mohib Ullah is a virus of the community,” he read aloud, with a wry chuckle. “Kill him wherever he is found.”

The 44-year-old leads the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.

In the refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, a nascent civil society is emerging among the Rohingya, who spent decades under apartheid-like restrictions in Myanmar.

Some campaigners are seeking justice for alleged atrocities in Myanmar, a small cadre of women are raising their voices for the first time, and others are simply working to improve life in the new city of tarpaulins and bamboo that, after the latest influx, is home to more than 900,000 people.

Mohib Ullah was last month invited to Geneva, Switzerland, where he told the UN Human Rights Council that the Rohingya want a say over their future.

However, the political awakening has been accompanied by a surge in violence, with militants and religious conservatives also vying for power, more than a dozen refugees told Reuters.

They described increasing fear in the camps, where armed men have stormed shelters at night, kidnapped critics and warned women against breaking conservative Islamic norms.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, which sparked the 2017 crisis with attacks on security posts, is resurgent in the camps, refugees have said, alongside several other armed groups.

The group is also known as Harakah al-Yaqin — the movement of faith.

“In the daytime, the al-Yaqin guys become normal people,” said a young woman, who like other refugees requested anonymity to speak about the group without fear of reprisals. “They mix with everyone else, but at night it’s like they have a kind of magical power.”

Reuters conducted dozens of interviews with UN staff, diplomats, Bangladeshi officials and researchers about the forces competing for influence in the world’s largest refugee settlement.

While some are hopeful that the stateless Rohingya are beginning to find a political voice, there are also fears that a turn to violence threatens to make solving the refugee crisis through dialogue impossible and could bring more instability.

“Refugee camps in many parts of the world are becoming recruitment grounds for terrorists,” said Mozammel Haque, the head of the Bangladeshi Cabinet committee on law and order. “God forbid, if something like that happens, this will not only affect Bangladesh, but the whole region.”

Burmese government spokesman Zaw Htay did not answer calls seeking comment.

Zaw Htay told a news conference in January that Myanmar had complained to Bangladesh over what he said were ARSA bases inside Bangladesh.

The front line in the struggle for the Rohingyas’ future are the bamboo huts where refugees take shelter from the heat and dust of the camp to voice their views.

In the makeshift office of his group, the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, Mohib Ullah convenes an open meeting each morning.

“We couldn’t gather more than five people in Myanmar, so when we have this kind of huge gathering it makes us very happy,” said 57-year-old Abdul Fayez, one of several dozen refugees gathered cross-legged on the floor at a meeting.