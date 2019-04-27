[ LETTER ]

It is clear who the enemy is

As the Republic of China Constitution still defines China as the “mainland area,” rather than a foreign country, in espionage cases involving the People’s Republic of China it is not possible to prosecute suspected spies for sedition or treason.

Last year, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed a draft amendment to the Criminal Code that would expand the definition of treason to include collusion with an “enemy.”

Following a delay of more than a year, the bill was finally put on the agenda for the first round of cross-caucus talks scheduled to begin this week. In the event that the talks break down, the bill could be put to a vote in the legislature.

Some reports said that “pro-green legislators” want to list communist China as the “enemy.” What is this? Is there still an argument over whether it is our enemy?

I undertook my year of military service in Kinmen between 1972 and 1973, and have vivid memories of trying to sleep in a pillbox while Chinese artillery thundered overhead. The fuss in the media over this proposed amendment is hard to believe.

Over the past few years, China has been gradually building up its military power. Has there ever been a time when Beijing has not worked to annex Taiwan culturally and economically through its long-term campaign of propaganda and military threats?

There are several good examples of this.

There was the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis and, in an attempt to influence Taiwan’s 2000 presidential election, then-Chinese premier Zhu Rongji (朱鎔基) made remarks about Taiwan being “bathed in blood.”

More recently, Chinese warships, bombers and fighter jets have repeatedly encircled Taiwan on “exercises” in a display of military force.

Last month, Chinese warplanes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait for the first time in two decades, provoking a stern response from Washington.

Beijing wages a ceaseless campaign of military intimidation and propaganda against Taipei and constantly seeks to suppress Taiwan’s space on the international stage. If these are not the actions of an enemy, what are?

Chang Huei-he,

New Taipei City