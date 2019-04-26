How I took on the tech titans in their lair

By Carole Cadwalladr / The Observer

If Silicon Valley is the beast, then TED is its belly. And on Monday last week, I entered it. The technology conference that has become a global media phenomenon with its short, punchy TED Talks that promote “Ideas Worth Spreading” is the closest thing that Silicon Valley has to a safe space.

A safe space that was breached last week. A breach that I was not just there to witness, but that I actively participated in. I cannot claim either credit or responsibility — I did not invite myself to the conference, held annually in Vancouver, or program my talk in a session called “Truth.”

However, I did take the reporting that we have been publishing in the Observer over the past two and a half years; I did condense it into a 15-minute talk; and I did deliver it on the TED main stage directly to the people I described as “the Gods of Silicon Valley: Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Jack Dorsey — the founders of Facebook and Google, who were sponsoring the conference, and the cofounder of Twitter, who was speaking at it.

I did tell them that they had facilitated multiple crimes in the EU referendum. That as things stood, I did not think it was possible to have free and fair elections ever again. That liberal democracy was broken. And that they had broken it.

It was only later that I began to realize quite what TED had done: How, in this setting, with this crowd, it had committed the equivalent of inviting the fox into the henhouse. And I was the fox.

Or as one attendee put it: “You came into their temple,” he said. “And shat on their altar.”

I did. Not least, I discovered, because I named them. Because nobody had told me not to, and so I called them out, in a room that included their peers, mentors, employees, friends and investors.

A room that fell silent when I ended and then erupted in whoops and cheers.

“It’s what we’re all thinking,” one person told me. “But it’s been the thing that nobody had actually said.”

Because it is not an exaggeration to say that TED is the holy temple of tech. In the early days, it was where the new miracles of technology were first unveiled — the Apple Macintosh and the CD-Rom — and in recent years it has become the place that has most clearly articulated the Silicon Valley gospel.

For many, including myself, TED was how they discovered the excitement and possibilities of technology. A brand of tech utopianism that, even as the world has darkened, TED has found hard to give up.

But now it has. Or at least it has sent up a flare. A bold, impossible-to-miss stroke by its high priest, Chris Anderson, a thoughtful Brit who bought TED when it was in its first incarnation — a secretive Californian conference for the masters of the universe — and made it a multimillion-dollar media organization.

Anderson had not just invited me in, he put me front and center, in the first session, unavoidable, even — maybe especially — for his sponsors.

In the simulcast lounge where conference attendees — who pay between US$10,000 and US$250,000 a ticket — lounge on soft seating and watch on screens, was Google cofounder Brin.

“I saw his eyes flicker when you said his name,” one person told me. “As if he was checking if anybody was looking.”

In the theater, senior executives of Facebook had been “warned” beforehand, and within minutes of stepping off stage, I was told that its press team had already lodged an official complaint.