New generation of Cypriots seek to end division in ‘dead zone’

By Helena Smith / The Observer

There are few places more frozen in time than Nicosia’s UN-patrolled buffer zone — and in that space of barbed wires, sandbags and guard posts, there is no place that conjures division more than the Ledra Palace hotel.

What was once a magnet for Hollywood stars, the go-to establishment for Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, famed as much for its ballroom as its invention of the brandy sour, has come to symbolize the failure of countless peace envoys, diplomats and politicians to reunite Europe’s last divided capital.

Its bullet and rocket-scarred facade, like its splintered chandeliers, are tokens of conflict, one so intractable that the island has remained split between Greeks and Turks since 1974.

Time has had its effect. The hotel that hosted Cyprus’ colonial-era rich — boasting luxurious en-suite bedrooms and a swimming pool whose opening became a high-society event — is now so structurally unsound that the UN peacekeepers garrisoned in the building for the past 45 years are having to call it a day.

This month the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, the UK contingent currently supervising the ceasefire lines that bisect Nicosia, will move out, completing the year-long transfer to a new camp of container homes behind the hotel. It will be the end of an era for soldiers who have had to put up with broken pipes and blocked toilets in living facilities long deemed unsafe.

“On our WhatsApp group last night I was telling the guys all about the rat running underneath my floorboards,” a regiment officer giving a tour of the dilapidated premises said. “It’s a pity the palace has come to this.”

For many, the troops’ departure will be another sad marker of the inability to resolve a dispute that has festered since interethnic fighting erupted in 1963, laying the ground for Turkish troops to invade and seize the island’s northern third following a coup by far-right sympathizers favouring union with Greece.

However, while the wild, weed-infested buffer zone evokes partition — sowing the seeds for mistrust along the 193km divide — the old enmity has begun to be replaced by something else. Where governments have failed and politicians feared to go, citizens bent on reconciliation have moved in.

For those too young to have memories of coexistence, the demilitarized area, or “dead zone,” offers the neutrality needed to overcome segregation.

“It has increasingly become a third space that supersedes the boundaries of nationalist discourse,” said Maria Hadjiplavou, a professor in conflict resolution who has been involved in peace-building work since the 1980s.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the Home for Cooperation, the two-story, bullet-pocked building opposite the hotel. Since opening in 2011 — eight years after Turkish Cypriot authorities eased interethnic contact by opening the Ledra Palace checkpoint, until then the main crossing between south and north — the home has provided a sanctuary for those wanting to slay the mutual suspicion that has kept the communities apart. It is here that non-governmental organizations and citizens’ groups, academics, artists and musicians meet to discuss and develop reconciliation.

Few know this better than Marilena Spyrou and Hayriye Ruzgar. Each morning they make the same journey to the ceasefire lines that have divided Cyprus for longer than either has lived. Bonded by a yearning to see their country reunited, differences, they say, are forgotten in the dead zone.