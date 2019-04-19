How capacity for wonder was challenged by the black hole image

By Tim Adams / The Observer

A few years ago, during a period of insomnia, I briefly got into the habit of contributing to the online project Galaxy Zoo. I would log on to a Web site that presented, one after another, singular images of tens of thousands of galaxies observed by the Hubble telescope, each billions of light years away. There were so many of these images that cosmologists had opened them up to thousands of amateur volunteers to help narrow down the field of those galaxies that warranted closer study.

Peering at my dimmed computer screen in the early hours at catherine wheels of stars that perhaps no human eye had ever seen, I ticked the relevant boxes that would assist in classifying them — “elliptical or spiral?”; “smooth or fuzzy?” — and then paused for a while over the open-ended final question: “Is there anything odd in this image?” — an inquiry that always seemed to beg the reply: “You mean, beyond the fact that it is a rotating mass of incalculable solar systems that likely expired untold millions of years ago?”

I stopped logging on after a few nights. What I had thought might be a productive way of counting sheep turned out to be both unsettling and unhelpful. Despite my better instincts, I could not sustain the patience the task required — the galaxies started to look dully familiar; I needed more surprise. And then I fretted that in disrespectful haste I might have overlooked some critical element of a formation and condemned it for ever to scientific obscurity.

I eventually gave up after I lay wide awake one night, having closed my laptop, wondering why on earth I had imagined that contemplating all the universe’s cold and ancient vastness in thumbnail images might be conducive to decent shut-eye.

I was reminded of all that last week when the extraordinary first image of a black hole was revealed at a news conference of the US National Science Foundation in Washington. The image, the result of a decade-long international project coordinating eight far-flung telescopes, including one at the South Pole, trailed all kinds of spectacular statistics. The black hole was in a galaxy, Messier 87, that was 55 million light years away. It had an estimated mass equivalent to that of 6.5 billion of our suns, condensed into a tiny speck. Creating the image was the equivalent of focusing on a teacup on the moon.

However, immediately after this epochal vision had formed before our collective eyes, we obviously set about the urgent task of reducing all of its unfathomable implications to down-to-earth concepts. The me-first meme engine of Twitter soon got to work on it. It was Homer Simpson’s doughnut; it was my adorable cat’s evil eye; it was a spaghetti hoop on a universe of toast; it was the promise of quick release from Brexit woes. And almost as quickly, the black hole was seized upon in other corners of the Internet by sermonizers of any faith and none; it was evidence of God’s wrath, or his purpose, or his absence.

By the time the following morning’s papers had landed, the hole was being framed to fit the usual formulas. The primary concern of the tabloid press appeared to be the question of whether the black hole was an imminent threat to us or our house prices. Readers in the UK of that favorite cosmologists’ title, the Sun, were therefore asked the question of “whether you would survive falling into” a four-dimensional structure in which space and time lose their individuality and merge, as if it were an unguarded manhole.