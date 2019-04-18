The increasing cost of strongman rule in Cambodia

By Sam Rainsy

On April 4, a group of international buyers’ associations from the garment, footwear, sporting and travel goods industries sent a letter to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to express concerns over abusive labor practices and human-rights violations. Already, Cambodia’s tax-free access to the vast EU market, granted under the EU’s Everything But Arms (EBA) scheme, is in danger of being suspended over such violations.

If the country is excluded permanently from EBA and other preferential trading arrangements, their sectors — and the Cambodian economy — would take a serious hit, the associations said.

Hun Sen claims that the international community is unfairly singling out Cambodia.

However, the truth is that intensifying pressure on the country is consistent with a broader global shift, in which investment is increasingly guided — even dictated — by environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Gone are the days when strong ESG performance was a nice bonus for investors. Pension trustees and fund managers now insist that the companies in which they invest operate in ethical, transparent ways that limit reputational risk.

Investment decisions at emerging-market funds are thus increasingly preceded by rigorous ESG screenings — screenings that, after 34 years of Hun Sen’s dictatorial rule, Cambodia has no chance of passing.

Cambodia is being stripped of its natural resources — including timber, rubber and sand — for private gain. Environmental degradation — especially deforestation — is accelerating and corruption is running rampant, with cash from opaque sources flowing into Cambodia’s casinos, banks and real-estate market.

In February, the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force put Cambodia on its “gray” watch list, saying that no money-laundering case has ever been prosecuted in the country.

Cambodia ranked 161st out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index last year.

While Cambodia’s resources have enriched some, the country’s workers are afforded little protection and those fighting for change risk a violent end.

In 1997, a grenade attack on a peaceful protest in Phnom Penh, which I was leading, left 16 demonstrators dead. More than 100 others, including the trade-union activist and opposition leader Chea Vichea, were injured.

In January 2004, Vichea was shot dead in broad daylight.

Today, as the international garment associations said in their letter to Hun Sen, leaders of unions continue to face criminal charges and convictions for doing their job, and the Trade Union Law adopted in 2016 restricts the creation of new unions.

Hun Sen’s political opponents face similar repression.

Kem Sokha, the leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), of which I am a cofounder, was arrested in September 2017 and spent a year in prison before being transferred to house arrest.

He has been detained without trial for longer than the 18-month maximum dictated by Cambodian law.

The CNRP, which won close to half the votes cast in both the 2013 general election and local elections in 2017, was dissolved by court order ahead of last year’s general election.

With only fake opposition parties allowed to participate in that election, the ruling Cambodian People’s Party won every seat in the national assembly. With that, the Cambodian people have effectively been stripped of their right to self-determination.