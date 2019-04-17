China goes unconventional in S China Sea

By Peter Apps / Reuters, LONDON

In early December last year, a flotilla of two dozen Chinese fishing boats and escort warships sailed to the disputed Philippine-occupied Thitu Island (Jhongye Island, 中業島). By the end of the month, Beijing had almost 100 vessels in and around the archipelago, sparking an initially largely hidden confrontation that could yet spark outright war.

When China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy turns 70 in October, the celebrations are to center on its largest, highest-profile warships — particularly its pair of aircraft carriers, set to be the first of many.

High-tech saber rattling is clearly at the heart of Beijing’s strategy to dominate its immediate neighborhood, with jets and warships particularly aggressive around Taiwan in the past six months.

However, what the confrontation with the Philippines demonstrates is that such conventional naval posturing is complemented by something much less conventional: the hundreds if not thousands of small fishing and other vessels of China’s “maritime militia.”

Usually unarmed, albeit increasingly escorted by Chinese warships and coast guard cutters, they have become more assertive by the month.

With US-Chinese relations already complicated by a trade dispute, such confrontations are now clearly drawing in the US.

Earlier this month, the US Navy announced that it was sending the assault ship USS Wasp — essentially a small aircraft carrier operating 20 F-35B Joint Strike jets and a Marine Expeditionary Force — to exercise with the Philippine Navy.

On March 1, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that any Chinese attack on Philippine forces or civilian vessels would trigger a US military response under a 1951 mutual defense treaty.

The current confrontation with the Philippines suggests that Beijing’s face-off with its neighbors is reaching a new and potentially more volatile stage.

China has spent the intervening time building a network of sometimes vast reclaimed outposts on some of the most contentious islands, but is now becoming much more assertive right up to territory held by other nations, both with conventional military force and “civilian” vessels, such as its fishing fleet.

This has also demonstrated how complex the political dynamics of such a face-off can be.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had been considered one of the closest regional leaders to China, with Beijing much less likely than the US to criticize his government’s often brutal crackdown on suspected drug dealers that has left thousands dead.

Chinese investment in the Philippines has increased sharply under his administration, including purchases of major strategic commercial port infrastructure.

Throughout this most recent crisis, Duterte has walked an awkward path between placating hawkish voices at home and further antagonizing his unraveling relationship with Beijing.

Meanwhile, nationalist Philippine voices — as well as much of the nation’s national security establishment — have been pushing him relentlessly toward a tougher line.

The current face-off began when the Philippines stepped up construction of its own island military outpost, albeit on a much smaller level than China’s giant island-building elsewhere in the region. With more than half the world’s fishing fleet, Beijing has more than enough vessels to swarm an area.

Satellite footage from the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, part of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, showed that the flotilla was almost always supported by one or more Chinese warships or coast guard vessels, usually keeping their distance several kilometers further from any of the disputed islands.