Nuclear issues need local input

By Pan Han-chiang 潘翰疆

Former Taiwan Environmental Protection Union chairman Kao Cheng-yan (高成炎) has led a campaign promoting a referendum proposal to repurpose the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮), while Nuclear Myth Busters founder Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修) has initiated a referendum proposal to relaunch work on the plant.

Both passed the Central Election Commission’s review on March 19 and are to advance to the signature-gathering second stage after household registration offices finish checking the names of the signatories to the proposals.

The anti-nuclear power coalition Stopnukesnow, which consists of dozens of environmental groups, on April 2 submitted 2,800 petitions for a referendum proposal against producing more nuclear waste before the government finds a final disposal site.

So now there are four nuclear power-related referendums that are likely to “clash” with next year’s presidential and legislative elections: two referendums proposed by nuclear power advocates on resuming construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant and on using nuclear power to reduce the proportion of coal-fired energy, and two by opponents to nuclear power on stopping the creation of more nuclear waste and to close the mothballed plant.

Referendums are a form of direct democracy, which are not only manifested through debate, advocacy and mobilization during the signature-gathering phase, and the debate over public policy, but also through the concrete results of referendums.

To take responsibility for Taiwan’s sustainable environmental development and for future generations, groups opposed to nuclear power are making an all-out effort to mobilize supporters.

However, apart from the expression of opinion through nationwide referendums, attention should also be given to the rights to hold local referendums for people living within the evacuation zones of nuclear power plants.

Hopefully it will be possible to amend the law to also allow local residents constitutionally protected rights of equality and to defend themselves.

Taiwan is a small and densely populated nation sitting on intertwining active fault lines and is frequently affected by earthquakes and typhoons. These factors deprive the nation of sufficient natural and social conditions to develop nuclear power and make it vulnerable to the risk of nuclear disaster.

Chen Wen-shan (陳文山), a professor in National Taiwan University’s geosciences department, on Feb. 11 told a news conference that Taiwan conducted a comprehensive investigation of active faults after the 921 Earthquake and an announcement by the Central Geological Survey in 2010 showed a total of 33 active fault lines.

The survey indicated that the Shanjiao Fault (山腳斷層) on the northwestern part of the Taipei Basin has grown — from 35km to at least 100km long — to within a mere 7km from the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) and 5km from the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in Wanli District (萬里).

The Hengchun fault line was found to have grown from 16km to 55km, stretching through the gate of the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County, only 1km away from the nuclear island area.

It is rare anywhere else in the world to see nuclear power plants built adjacent to fault lines without awareness of them. If the government plans to delay the decommissioning of these plants, it must consider the safety effects of tectonic faults.