Cool US cities prepare as future ‘havens’ for climate migrants

By Sebastien Malo / NEW YORK, Thomson Reuters Foundation

The lakefront city of Duluth in Minnesota has some of the coldest temperatures outside Alaska in the US, and receives more than 2 meters of snow each winter on average, but Harvard University professor Jesse Keenan thinks the frigid city might eventually prove an appealing relocation destination for Florida residents, as climate change brings increasingly unbearable heat to already warm parts of the US.

“If you’re Florida ... [the predictions] should be quite unnerving,” the expert in climate adaptation and design said in a telephone interview.

As climate change brings more stifling summers, worse flooding from storms, rising sea levels, crueler droughts and ever-longer allergy seasons, what people in the US consider a nice place to live might shift, along with Americans themselves.

Some of the changes will not be by choice, scientists warn.

By 2100, as many as 13 million people in the US could be displaced by rising seas alone, 6 million of them in Florida, according to estimates published in 2017 in the journal Nature Climate Change.

That, planners say, presents an opportunity for cities such as Duluth and New York’s Buffalo, which are already launching efforts to rebrand themselves as destinations of the future in a climate-changed world.

When Duluth Mayor Emily Larson first heard of Keenan’s proposition that her city of 86,000 could be one of the best choices for climate migrants, her reaction was “astonishment,” she said.

Keenan sees some northern Rust Belt cities — which stretch from the Midwest to parts of the Northeast — as natural destinations in a hotter world.

The Rust Belt lost jobs and population starting in the 1950s as industries moved overseas, and some of its cities still have more buildings and infrastructure than they can use.

Duluth, for instance, was planned for a population of 120,000 people — something it has yet to achieve.

To show how an underutilized city such as Duluth might be repurposed, Keenan has created computer renderings of what it might look like if it becomes a major draw for climate migrants.

One rendering shows downtown Duluth with new structures — represented by gray blocks wedged amid historic landmark buildings — that could help accommodate tens of thousands of new residents fleeing climate pressures.

Duluth City Councilor Zack Filipovich worries what that influx would mean for his city’s downtown ensemble of government buildings, designed about a century ago by prominent architect Daniel Burnham and listed on the US National Register of Historic Places.

Utilitarian housing for new arrivals could cause the city to “lose some of our charm,” he said in a telephone interview — although he said he still sees benefits from the city having a larger population.

In Buffalo, another city Keenan considers promising for climate migrants, underused roads and public transport testify to the city’s more populous heyday as a steel powerhouse.

It, like Duluth, nestles along the Great Lakes, which contain 20 percent of the world’s surface freshwater, a significant attraction in a potentially hotter world.

Both cities are also healthcare hubs and have nearby major economic centers — Minneapolis for Duluth and Toronto for Buffalo, Keenan said.

Buffalo’s mayor began publicly talking about the city’s potential earlier this year.

“Based on scientific research, we know that Buffalo will be a climate refuge city for centuries to come,” he said in a February speech.