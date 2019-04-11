Time for China to become normal

By Joseph Bosco

When I testified against allowing China into the WTO in 2000, then-US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chairman Jesse Helms asked this question: Would WTO accession change China, as many experts predicted?

I said I was more worried about how it would change us.

There was already reason for concern. In the 1970s, then-US presidents Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter accommodated the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by throwing Taiwan under the bus. The US Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) mandating defensive arms sales to Taiwan.

In 1982, then-US president Ronald Reagan, under Chinese pressure, accepted the Third Communique pledging to drastically limit those arms transfers (embarrassed by that mistake, he agreed to Taipei’s request for the Six Assurances).

In 1989, after the Tiananmen Square massacre, then-US president George H.W. Bush sent his national security adviser to clink glasses with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) and assure him of business as usual.

Running against Bush in 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton accused him of “coddling the butchers of Beijing.”

However, as president, Clinton visited Beijing and declared “three noes” against Taiwan: no independence, no two Chinas, no one China/one Taiwan, and also affirmed Taiwan’s exclusion from state-based international organizations (so really, four noes).

A year later, Clinton doubled down on his obeisance to Beijing by delinking Washington’s annual human rights review from China’s eligibility for permanent normal trade relations, paving the way for its eventual entrance into the WTO.

The handwriting was on the wall: China would not be treated as a normal nation, but would be accorded special treatment.

Even while still a disqualified non-member, China was allowed to dictate the exclusion of another applicant, which was qualified. Taiwan was forced to wait for years until after China managed to get in.

Furthermore, even though statehood is not a prerequisite for membership, the WTO says it “deals with the global rules of trade between nations.”

Beijing insisted that Taiwan not be admitted as Taiwan or Republic of China, but as the “Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu (Chinese Taipei).”

So, from the beginning, there were ample grounds to doubt both China’s intentions to comply with international norms and the international community’s will to insist on compliance. Beijing’s relations with the world have not been normal ever since.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last month told the US Senate Committee on Banking: “The WTO has proven to be wholly inadequate to deal with China’s version of a state-dominated economy that rejects market principles.”

US President Donald Trump’s administration is determined to hold Beijing to its WTO commitments, much to the dismay of many in the diplomatic and business worlds who have become inured to letting Beijing get away with behavior they would not tolerate in other trading partners.

As Trump recently said of China’s history of broken promises: “They’ve had a lot of problems living with certain deals.”

The double standard for the People’s Republic of China as the world’s leading abnormal government goes beyond trade. The most glaring example is in the area of human rights — otherwise known as decent civilized behavior.