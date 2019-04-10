India test and US Space Force fuel new high-altitude arms race

By Peter Apps / Reuters, LONDON

When future historians chart humanity’s military misadventures in space, they might conclude that they began in earnest last month.

For the first time since the end of the Cold War, the world’s big powers are plowing serious resources into weaponry, systems and — in the case of the US — a new military branch intended to fight outside Earth’s atmosphere.

On March 22, India announced the highest-profile test of an anti-satellite weapon in more than a decade. Earlier in the month, the Pentagon announced a 20 percent uplift in military space spending as part of its budget for next year, asking the US Congress for US$14.1 billion.

While the lion’s share of that is to go to the US Air Force and other existing agencies, next year should also see the first personnel join the initial headquarters of a new US Space Force.

Proposals unveiled on March 1 showed that US$2 billion has been earmarked for the fledgling military service over the next five years, going from a few hundred personnel next year to 15,000 by 2025.

The idea of a new military service was widely mocked when US President Donald Trump suggested it in a speech a year ago, but while snide Star Wars and Star Trek references still pepper articles on the subject, it increasingly feels like an idea whose time has come.

Indeed, talk of its creation might well have further spurred a growing arms race.

An arena for international cooperation for decades, wider space policy is now also a matter of international rivalry and political posturing.

On March 26, US Vice President Mike Pence told the US National Space Council that Washington was in a new space race with Moscow and Beijing, pledging to put Americans back on the moon within five years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed his nation’s anti-satellite test elevated it to the rank of “space superpower.”

It is enough to worry diplomats everywhere, particularly in nations whose economies depend on space and satellites, but now fear being left behind, or are suffering damage from the acts of others.

The EU last month called for a new arms treaty that, among other things, would manage the risk of orbital debris.

The US military Space Surveillance Network already tracks about 20,000 items in low Earth orbit larger than a softball that could damage the satellite networks on which the world increasingly depends. About 3,000 of those stem from a single 2007 Chinese test strike on an old weather satellite.

This is one reason such tests have become taboo, particularly in higher orbits.

India said that its scientists worked hard to minimize debris, conducting the strike at a much lower altitude so that any debris would fall back to Earth within weeks, although some experts said it could take much longer.

The Indian test took place at a similar height to a 2008 US missile strike on a malfunctioning reconnaissance satellite, an operation that US officials said was necessary to avoid the dangers of an uncontrolled re-entry.

International distrust is invariably high when it comes to such sophisticated, high-tech weapons, and Russia and China have always had suspicions that the 2008 US strike concealed an anti-satellite missile test.

Other nations might also have continued to test such weapons without fanfare.

In 2016, Mallory Stewart, who was at the time deputy assistant secretary for emerging security challenges and defense policy at the US Department of State, told an event in Washington that China had conducted further anti-satellite tests in 2010, 2013 and 2014, but had minimized the debris.