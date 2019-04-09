EDITORIAL: KMT should criticize China, not DPP

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians often get infuriated when they are accused of kowtowing to Beijing. They reject characterizations that the party is “pro-China,” saying it simply wants to bring about a thaw in cross-strait relations so there can be peace.

If they reflected on their ideas, they might realize that the KMT has only itself to blame for the public negativity toward it.

For example, on March 31, two Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force J-11s crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwanese airspace, which triggered a 12-minute standoff between warplanes from both sides before the PLA jets retreated after being given multiple radio warnings. The intrusion prompted condemnation from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and words of caution from the US, which called on Beijing to cease coercion and resume official cross-strait dialogue.

However, what was the reaction of the nation’s main opposition party? All KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said was: “Taiwan should deal peaceably with China.”

Another example is Beijing’s aggression since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP took office three years ago. It aims to deny the existence of the Republic of China (ROC) as a sovereign state by poaching Taiwan’s diplomatic allies one by one.

However, the KMT — wary of denouncing China’s poaching of diplomatic allies — more often than not lambasted the DPP, accusing it of having a failed diplomatic policy and demanding that it apologize.

Due to pressure from China, the WHO this year again denied Taiwan an invitation to participate as an observer in its World Health Assembly (WHA). As Taiwanese officials strive for attention from the international community over their determination to participate in the WHA — with the US, the EU and Japan speaking out publicly in support of Taiwan’s cause — the KMT seemingly begs to differ.

“The crux of the matter hinges on the other side of the Strait,” it said.

Pathetic is an understatement to describe the KMT’s aloofness toward issues concerning national sovereignty and dignity.

In the case of the PLA intrusion, Wu spoke of dealing peaceably with China. How could the ROC Air Force pilots have been more peaceful while also forcing the jets to leave Taiwan’s airspace? It was a blatant act of provocation by Beijing, but no protest or condemnation was heard from the KMT.

In response to Beijing’s suppression of Taiwan’s international space, KMT statements sounded no different from those by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

Whenever Taiwan suffers diplomatic assaults at the hands of China, the KMT is only heard toeing Beijing’s line with its criticism of the DPP. It never decries Beijing’s intimidation and belittling of Taiwan’s international standing and sovereign status. It is little wonder that most Taiwanese are left with the impression that the KMT is content singing Beijing’s tune.

Its politicians must adjust their attitudes and statements next time Taiwan suffers at Beijing’s hand on the global stage if the party hopes to alter the perception that it is a willing participant in China’s “united front” tactics. The KMT must admit that the Chinese Communist Party is an enemy of Taiwan.

Some well-placed condemnation would rebrand the party as one that holds national interests above partisan objectives, which would garner respect from Taiwanese.