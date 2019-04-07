Han’s false promises are hurting farmers

By Chen Kuo-hsiung 陳國雄

Guava prices have collapsed over the past year — from about NT$30 per kilogram last year to NT$17 this year — because supply exceeds demand.

In March last year, there were 4,000 tonnes of guavas on the market, while last month, it was 6,800 tonnes, an increase of almost 70 percent.

It should not come as a surprise that the price is falling.

Guava production can be controlled, as each young guava fruit must be covered in a bag three months before harvest. Precedent shows that the bagging process should end toward the end of the year, because demand drops after the Lunar New Year.

However, when Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) won the Kaohsiung mayoral election on Nov. 24 last year, his slogan was “people will flood in, goods will flow out, Kaohsiung will reap the benefits.” This built expectations among farmers of a considerable increase in demand.

Kaohsiung’s Yanchao District (燕巢) is the nation’s biggest guava-producing area, and Changhua County’s Sijhou Township (溪州) is the second-largest. The guava farmers in these two areas thought they were going to get rich, so they bagged every guava they could find, causing production to explode.

Unable to deliver on his “get rich” pledge, Han tried to sell all the guavas to China, but was only able to bring back a memorandum of understanding (MOU) — no orders. Guava farmers were the big losers.

During Han’s stint as general manager of the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corp, he signed an order to sell 20,000 boxes of tea in four shipments to China, but in the end, only about 1,700 boxes were sold. The Chinese side held up less than 9 percent of the agreement.

China in 2015 made a politically motivated pledge to buy 2,160 tonnes of milkfish, but ended up buying only 19 tonnes, less than 1 percent of the pledged volume. Fish farmers were the big losers.

Similarly, China from June 2016 to April last year signed US$24 billion in contracts with the Philippines, but in the end, the actual sum was US$1.4 billion, less than 5 percent of the original contract value.

These examples show that it is a mistake to place any trust in politically based purchasing pledges from China and that no trust should be placed in exaggerated media reporting about the Han craze.

In the absence of concrete purchasing contracts, increased production is ill-advised and would only lead to losses.

Local leaders who help farmers and fishers increase sales should be encouraged — excellent results have been reported in Tainan and in Pingtung and Chiayi counties — but the NT$5.2 billion (US$168.74 million) MOU signed during Han’s visit to China does not specify items or volumes, nor does it include any concrete orders.

The MOU will likely turn into a bounced check or only bear benefits to a few specific resellers.

Farmers and fishers must continue their diligent labor without holding on to unrealistic hopes or blindly ramping up production, because that would only cause prices to collapse — causing them to lose everything they have.

Chen Kuo-hsiung is a national security strategy researcher.

Translated by Perry Svensson