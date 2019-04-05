Belt and Road brings opportunities — and risks to climate change

By Ma Jun and Simon Zadek

Discussions about climate action nowadays often focus on the largest past and current emitters, but, if one looks to the future, the biggest climate risks and opportunities lie in the more than 60 countries that have signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The initiative, which China launched in 2013, is focused primarily on mobilizing capital for infrastructure investments and improving connectivity among participating economies, most of which are still relatively low-income developing countries.

However, while it is hoped that the initiative would spur a sharp acceleration in GDP growth and development across these economies, infrastructure and other investments associated with it could also have profound environmental and climate consequences.

As it stands, Belt and Road countries, not including China, account for about 18 percent of global GDP and 26 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

However, in the coming two decades, BRI countries’ GDP average growth rate is expected to be twice that of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and investments in BRI countries are likely to comprise more than half of total investment worldwide.

In the worst-case scenario, the BRI countries could account for more than half of global carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

That possibility — set out in a forthcoming study that we co-authored —assumes that BRI economies stick to their current carbon-intensity trajectory, while the rest of the world reduces its emissions in line with the Paris climate agreement.

In other words, if not managed in a climate-conscious way, development in the BRI countries would undercut efforts to meet the world’s climate goals.

This is a risk that needs to be taken seriously. Although many global investors are becoming more sensitized to climate risks, and thus less attracted to carbon-intensive assets overall, BRI infrastructure projects are likely to be largely exempt from these pressures.

After all, most BRI countries lack carbon-related obligations or incentives, including carbon-pricing systems that would show investors the shadow price of carbon-intensive assets. Moreover, these countries hold many of their carbon-intensive assets on public balance sheets, which are less likely to become “stranded assets.”

To ensure that development in the BRI countries does not undermine the global climate agenda, meaningful steps must be taken to reduce substantially the carbon footprint of new investments in these economies.

The window for action is narrow: Investment decisions made in the coming few years will determine the carbon intensity of critical infrastructure and major real-estate assets that will operate for decades.

By linking policy, finance, and the international community’s expertise and technological resources, it is possible to lay the groundwork for low-carbon development in the BRI economies. To that end, three focused and interconnected actions should be pursued.

First, global investors must be convinced to adopt green principles for investments in the BRI region. Such an effort could include promoting the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road, introduced by China’s Green Finance Committee and the City of London in November last year, in cities like London, Hong Kong, New York and Singapore — the world’s principal sources of capital.