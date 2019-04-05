By Ben Brody and David McLaughlin / Bloomberg

US lawmakers and privacy advocates have spent the past year hammering Facebook to change its behavior, prompting billionaire chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to reveal his vision for government oversight of the Internet.

Yet Zuckerberg’s plea for regulation might not align with what Washington is willing — and able — to do, as critics call for actions that could go as far as breaking up the company.

Facebook is under fire for a cascade of missteps, including repeated data lapses and letting Russians exploit its platform to sway US elections. It drew public anger after revelations that it allowed Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy that worked with then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, to obtain data on millions of Facebook users without consent.

More recently, the company’s plan to integrate its Instagram and WhatsApp chat services into its own Messenger platform raised concerns the move was designed to avoid a regulatory breakup and accelerate user data collection ahead of potentially tougher privacy rules.

Facebook also faces possible regulation of content, particularly following its failure to stop the spread of videos of last month’s attacks at two New Zealand mosques.

Zuckerberg called for government regulation of four broad areas — harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.

He suggested rules such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation as a common framework.

Whether and how the company can be tamed are open questions. Scenarios range from the most imminent likely punishment — an expected multibillion dollar penalty to be levied by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for privacy violations — to longer-term efforts to dismantle the company or make it more accountable for content on its platform.

Here is a closer look at the possibilities:

PRIVACY SETTLEMENT

The most significant threat to Facebook is the FTC’s privacy investigation, which is examining whether the company violated a 2011 settlement with the agency.

The investigation has dragged on for more than a year and could result in Facebook paying a multibillion dollar fine. That would be unprecedented for the agency — whose record fine in a privacy case is US$23 million — but it would be manageable for Facebook.

Privacy advocates want to see more than just a sizable fine. Some want the FTC to require the appointment of an independent director on the company’s board to represent the interests of users.

There is also a push to prohibit Facebook from integrating the business operations of Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Others go further and say Facebook should have to unwind those properties. Data collection practices should be restricted, advocates say, like stopping the capture of data from people who are not actually Facebook users.

There is also a call for the appointment of an independent privacy ombudsman who would review Facebook’s operations and publicly recommend changes.

BREAKUP

Facebook could draw antitrust scrutiny on multiple fronts. The most radical outcome of a monopolization investigation would be a breakup of the company, which US Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed.

Warren said that the government should designate the company as a utility and separate the main social-media business from Instagram and WhatsApp.