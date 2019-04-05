DUI laws see steps forward and back

By Chen Yu-fang / 陳昱芳

As public anger comes to a boil over an increasing number of drunk driving accidents, there has finally been some legislative progress.

On Tuesday last week, the Legislative Yuan passed several amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), stipulating that drunk driving offenders must install “breath alcohol ignition interlock devices” in their vehicles and passengers must bear collective liability.

Such amendments are to be applauded. Although there is room for improvement, the two rules are at least more meaningful in preventing drunk driving than imposing heavier penalties or fines.

The Executive Yuan on Thursday last week approved a draft amendment to the Criminal Code proposing that drunk drivers found guilty of “intentional homicide” could face life imprisonment or even a death sentence, and is to send the bill to the legislature for cross-party negotiations.

The draft has proven contentious.

The media are eager to know the opinions of family members of drunk driving victims. As a victim’s relative myself, it would be a tremendous comfort to me if the offender were given an extreme penalty.

However, in reality, those who have gone to court know that in a courtroom that upholds human rights, a judge strives for the “possibility of rehabilitation” and usually gives lighter sentences.

Under such circumstances, the draft is not only unrealistic, but also clumsy. Rather than raising the maximum penalty, perhaps the government should raise the minimum penalty.

It should also consider offenders’ need for parole and the possibility of rehabilitation to draw a clear and definite range for judges when determining penalties.

The Criminal Code deterrence is rather passive — education and precaution are key to stopping tragedies from happening again.

Since legal amendments are a result of social need, the Executive Yuan should amend the law with caution by taking reality into account.

Can the Ministry of Transportation and Communications not analyze and conclude the real causes of drunk driving accidents based on its annual statistics? Can legislators not look into the actual causes before pushing for more realistic legislation?

It seems necessary to repeatedly amend the law as time goes on, but public conception and awareness cannot be built solely on the law itself.

Taiwan’s drinking culture has deep roots and alcohol companies run massive advertising campaigns. The culture of excessive drinking while socializing cannot be changed overnight.

After the amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act take effect, alcohol ignition interlock devices and collective liability for passengers will help prevent drunk drivers from causing tragedies, although further amendments might be inevitable.

The legislature will hopefully soon pass an alcohol hazards prevention law to strictly regulate the sale, marketing and advertisement of alcoholic drinks, while demanding that alcohol companies and stores restrain each other.

By doing so, people could still enjoy drinking without sacrificing the safety of themselves or others.

Meaningful zero tolerance for drunk driving can only be achieved when the association between alcohol and vehicles is removed from the equation.

As next year’s presidential election approaches, family members of drunk driving victims hope that the Executive Yuan’s death penalty bill is not bandied around as a means to attract votes.