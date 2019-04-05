China facing economic dilemma

By Sushil Seth

China is set for a lower economic growth rate. Looking at the new official target growth range of 6 to 6.5 percent from last year’s actual growth rate of 6.6 percent, it does not look too bad, except for two reasons:

First, it will be the lowest growth target since 1990, which will impact on the employment situation in the country, with likely adverse effects on social stability.

Second, notwithstanding the target growth rate figure, which does not seem too bad, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s (李克強) annual work report to the recent Chinese National People’s Congress highlighted the problems that China will be facing.

It is worth quoting from Li’s report.

“Growth in the global economy is slowing, protectionism and unilateralism are mounting, and there are drastic fluctuations in the prices of commodities... Instability and uncertainty are visibly increasing, and externally generated risks are on the rise,” he said, apparently referring to the trade dispute with the US.

Domestically, he highlighted that consumption growth was slowing and China’s business environment fell short of market expectations. At the same time, the public was “dissatisfied in many areas,” including education, healthcare, housing and food safety.

The economy, therefore, faced “severe challenges” as it tried to balance new risks with the “growing pains” of transformation, with, among other things, added pressures on job creation, he said.

The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 5.5 percent from 5 percent last year. The official unemployment rate seems to underestimate the real situation.

Whatever might be the case, slowing growth in the manufacturing industries is affecting jobs, with exports suffering from the trade dispute with the US.

Jobs are also being hit by reforms to shut down “overcapacity” in state industries, such as steel and coal.

To deal with the situation, the government is to cut taxes to encourage manufacturing and small business, combined with new loans to small businesses by state banks, although it is “refraining from using a deluge of stimulus policies” and continuing with structural reform.

The stimulus policies are not free of cost, as they have created overcapacity and a mountain of internal debt estimated at more than 200 percent of China’s GDP. It is causing distortions in the economy, such as unoccupied apartments waiting for buyers.

However, the government will go ahead with large spending on railway, road and waterway infrastructure.

Trade confrontations with the US are acknowledged as a factor in lower growth expectations.

China attaches considerable importance to settling the trade issues with the US. The continuing dialogue between the two countries tends to raise expectations of a mutually agreed solution. Beijing is willing to buy a lot more from the US to ease the situation.

However, so far, there is no breakthrough.

The problem is multidimensional and includes intellectual property theft; the character of the Chinese economy, which is subject to state direction and control, thus undermining competition; and its headlong ambition to be the world’s technology giant, raising fears of backdoor spying through telecommunication corporations such as Huawei Technologies Co.

The Huawei case has added to the complexity of the relationship not only between the US and China, but also with other Western countries.