By Alan Crawford / Bloomberg

There was a moment, back in the middle of last month, when Europe finally tuned in to Brexit.

It was not due to sudden economic concerns, but rather a morbid fascination at the spectacle unfolding in the UK.

Tales of stockpiling, emergency ferries and shortages of blood were one thing, but the paralysis in Westminster in the face of such an obvious impending crisis was incomprehensible to many Europeans.

Unprompted, shop workers, baristas and taxi drivers asked what was going on. How could this happen, in Britain of all places?

German news magazine Der Spiegel captured the mood in its morning briefing for March 12, the day British Prime Minister Theresa May put her revised deal to a parliamentary vote for the second time.

“It’s painful having to watch this great European nation inflicting wounds on itself,” political editor Sebastian Fischer wrote. “It’s so unnecessary.”

May’s deal has now fallen at the third attempt and the prime minister is running out of options to deliver on Brexit.

However, whatever happens now, a breach with Europe is already evident and the troubled postwar relationship between the UK and its continental counterparts has taken a clear turn for the worse.

In truth, the UK’s vacillation over Europe should not come as a surprise to anyone who has observed Britain’s interactions with the continent over the years. From the outset, the UK had a very different notion of what European integration was for and where it should lead.

The fledgling European community of six nations was forged in 1950 after the horrors of World War II to prevent conflict from ravaging the continent again. Indeed, the call for a “kind of United States of Europe” was made by former British prime minister Winston Churchill four years earlier.

However, that founding vision required a political commitment to pool sovereignty, and for the UK that collided with a collective wartime memory of unity in the face of sacrifice and ultimately victory — its finest hour.

Britain has never managed to reconcile those conflicting concepts.

Then-French president Charles de Gaulle rebuffed Britain’s first attempts to join what were then the European Communities.

In a curious parallel, it was successfully admitted only at the third try — after De Gaulle left office — with then-British prime minister Edward Heath, the Conservative Party leader, signing the treaty of accession in 1972.

A referendum on membership instigated by then-British prime minister Harold Wilson’s Labour Party in 1975 was carried by 67 percent in favor to 33 percent against.

The people might have spoken, but the will of the Conservative Party was far from settled.

A youthful Margaret Thatcher campaigned for membership of the “Common Market,” but her faith in Europe was fundamentally altered by a singular, unforeseen event exactly 30 years ago, when she was prime minister: the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the prospect of German reunification.

Suddenly, the UK, with its 57 million inhabitants, faced being dwarfed by a combined West and East German population of more than 78 million, politically as well as economically. The imperative was for further integration, including plans for a single European currency, the euro, as a means of binding Germany to Europe to stop it from becoming too strong.

It was a tipping point, not just for Britain, but for the Conservatives too, said Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.