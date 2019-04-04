EDITORIAL: US needs to alter its ‘status quo’

On Sunday morning, the Ministry of National Defense was forced to scramble five jets to intercept two Chinese J-11 fighters that had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. After 10 minutes and multiple warnings, the J-11s turned back.

By the time the Chinese warplanes complied, they were only 185km from Taiwan proper. At the speeds they are capable of, they would have been able to reach it in a matter of minutes. The mission was clearly and deliberately provocative.

As President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) rightly said, this action is another example of China unilaterally changing the “status quo.” It was the first time that Chinese fighters have intentionally crossed the median line since 1999, but there have been many cases — and with increasing regularity — of them circumnavigating Taiwan.

It has been suggested that Beijing’s decision to order this provocative move at this time was in response to increased US activity in the region, as well as its increasingly vocal and legislative support of Taiwan.

Indeed, the US House of Representatives on Monday introduced the Taiwan Assurance Act and House Resolution No. 273, titled “Reaffirming the United States commitment to Taiwan and to the implementation of the Taiwan Relations Act [TRA].”

Beijing’s ire could well have been exacerbated by rumors that the administration of US President Donald Trump is soon to approve a long-requested sale of F-16Vs to Taipei

Tsai has said that the potential sale would “greatly enhance [Taiwan’s] land and air capabilities, strengthen military morale and show to the world the US’ commitment to Taiwan’s defense.”

Even if Taiwan receives the F-16Vs — touted as the most advanced fourth-generation fighters — these would still be pitted against the more sophisticated Chinese J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighters in any military engagement in the skies over the Taiwan Strait, should Beijing choose to launch an invasion.

Perhaps the more potent implication of such a sale, if it is approved, would be the message it would send to the world of US commitment.

Beijing’s military provocations, coupled with its increasingly powerful and capable military, and its stated intention to take Taiwan by force or otherwise, are a real concern.

Whether the Chinese Communist Party would risk attempting to take Taiwan by force is another matter. Not only would the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have to deal with the US’ response, it would have to succeed. If it did not manage to capture Taiwan, the party would be faced with challenges to its legitimacy at home.

However, to a degree, concerns over a traditional military approach to taking Taiwan could be a red herring. Despite its military provocations, Beijing is likely aware of this and is certainly exploring a wealth of other options to secure unification. An invasion would not be sudden or violent, it would be subtle and gradual, employing different weapons: propaganda, political manipulation, economic inducements and election interference. All of these are already happening.

However, the real problem remains the US’ commitment to its “one China” policy and its insistence, under the TRA, that Taiwan does not unilaterally change the cross-strait “status quo.”

After all, China can have its “one China” principle. Taiwan could disavow itself of the Republic of China moniker and outdated pretensions to representing China and be known as Taiwan, which would reflect with reality.