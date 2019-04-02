Thaksin’s grip slowly loosens in Thailand’s Red Shirt north

By Panu Wongcha-um / Reuters, PHAYAO, Thailand

Like most in the sleepy town of Phayao in Thailand’s northern mountains, schoolteacher Mu Suthibutr voted for parties loyal to former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in election after election, even after the populist leader was ousted in an army coup and fled into exile.

However, on March 24, Mu cast his ballot instead for the candidate of a party backing the ruling junta, because he knows the candidate, a former Thaksin ally who switched sides, and thinks he “will be the most useful” for the town.

“Many feel that Thaksin will not be able to come back, so they have to vote for someone that they can depend on rather than what is in their heart,” Mu said.

The pro-junta party won in Phayao, the first time since 2001 that a Thaksin-loyal party has lost in a town that — like much of the north and northeast of Thailand — has long been a bastion of Red Shirt support for the former telecoms tycoon.

Phayao is part of a broader shift in Thailand politics as it returns to an electoral process after nearly five years of military rule, one that might make the country even more difficult to govern.

For years, the Southeast Asian nation has been divided between mostly rural and northern supporters of Thaksin and his fierce opponents — mostly urban and middle class — who revile him as a corrupt demagogue. Amid spasms of street protests, the rival camps became known as Red Shirts and Yellow Shirts.

Now, with the military entrenched in politics and the emergence of a charismatic figurehead of democracy who reminds voters of a younger Thaksin, the country’s political landscape is fragmenting.

Indeed, last month’s elections — the first since the 2014 military coup — have set the scene for protracted political deadlock, because no one party won the majority of parliamentary seats required to rule.

In Phayao, though, most people accept the result that gave its House of Representatives seat to the pro-army Palang Pracharat Party, which is seeking to keep coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha on as an elected prime minister.

Voter accounts there of the pro-Thaksin Pheu Thai Party’s loss provide a snapshot of how Thaksin’s seemingly unshakeable grip is loosening even in his political heartland after more than a decade in self-imposed exile following an earlier coup.

Thaksin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite the opposition of the Bangkok-based Yellow Shirt elite, parties loyal to Thaksin have won each election since 2001 thanks to his hold on the north and northeast. Thaksin still has legions of loyal supporters in these regions, but Pheu Thai’s share of their seats shrank in the latest election to 63.5 percent from 80.2 percent in 2011.

The loss of constituencies like Phayao illustrates that Thaksin’s absence, as well as recent missteps — one of his proxy parties nominated the king’s sister as its prime ministerial candidate and was promptly eliminated — have cost him votes, one analyst said.

“Pheu Thai cannot take the north and northeast for granted,” said Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the faculty of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University.

Phayao, surrounded by farms about an hour’s drive north of Thaksin’s home city of Chiang Mai, is the main town in the province of the same name.

Townspeople often sit in cafes or gather near a large lake in the city center to feed fish that swim up to the banks — and, after the election, they are happy to talk about politics.