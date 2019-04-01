For the Pentagon, drills not enough to counter Russia and PRC

By Peter Apps / Reuters, LONDON

Over the past year, the Pentagon has talked a lot about refocusing on an era of “great power competition,” moving from a focus on Iraqi and Afghan-style counterinsurgency to countering China and Russia.

Throughout last month, the US military has been showing what that really means.

US soldiers have been arriving in Germany to pick up tanks and armored vehicles stored in Europe before heading to Poland for exercises.

Earlier in the month, hundreds of US Marines from the 31st Marine Expedition Unit flew 965km in a training exercise for seizing a small Japanese island, and set up artillery and an airbase to then conduct further strikes and troop movements. It was a high-profile demonstration of a tactic known as “island hopping” that was first honed against Japan in World War II and is now seen by the US as key to any future war with China.

Nuclear-capable B-52 bombers have been deployed to Europe and Asia to drive home the message that Washington is prepared. Over the two weeks, several have repeatedly crossed the Baltic, including circling the Swedish island of Gotland, which European states have long feared might be a Russian objective in the event of any war.

Two B-52s also flew over the South China Sea twice in little more than a week, again a significant uptick in activity.

The audience for these military moves, however, might go beyond the US’ potential foes in Moscow and Beijing. Pentagon military chiefs — some now reaching the end of their term in office and about to be replaced with US President Donald Trump’s appointees — are expressing frustration over funding, technology, the current administration and wider US industry.

Their message has been simple: that Russia and China are seeking to subvert Washington’s place in the world, that they have the means and will to do so, and that the US is not doing everything it needs to in response.

Speaking at the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank two weeks ago, outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Joseph Dunford said both Russia and Beijing were trying “to establish pre-eminence, if not outright hegemony, in their geographic areas and both [are] trying to assert greater influence on the world stage.”

To do so, he said, they were marrying considerable military investment and innovation with economic, diplomatic, political, cultural and other forms of power — and the US was not doing so nearly as well.

US military chiefs want more resources and more support for, and from, allies. They also want the support of some of the US’ largest companies, especially tech firms, to recognize the threat, back the US military and reduce ties with China in particular.

The loss of the US’ long-running military technical edge is clearly a major concern within the Pentagon. Military chiefs have become increasingly open in their opposition to going through with US sales of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to Turkey, a NATO ally now seen as moving closer to Moscow.

Turkey is also looking to buy Russia’s S-300 air defense system and there are concerns in some quarters that integrating the two will simply mean the secrets of the cutting-edge US jet are compromised.

The Pentagon’s budget for next year makes clear that both the president and his commanders are focused on acquiring a host of high-tech new weapons that they see as part of a new era of great power rivalry.