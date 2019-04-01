Italy’s use of China to keep election promises

By Chang Meng-jen 張孟仁

On March 23, Italy signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Beijing to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, giving China its first opening into the G7.

Italy is thirsty for Chinese capital because the populist parties in the coalition government are eager to fulfill their campaign promises, and they need foreign investment to stimulate capital flows and markets to boost economic growth.

Unfortunately, it is difficult for Italy to increase expenditure due to EU budget limits, so to increase expenditure, the inflow of foreign capital is necessary.

Its pro-China stance is also an act of revenge against the EU, which for several years has adopted austerity measures proposed by Germany while failing to follow up on its pledge to implement a massive new investment policy.

To attract more foreign investment, Italy has taken a U-turn.

In 2017, it joined hands with Germany and France to urge the EU to build an investment screening mechanism, but Rome eventually abstained in a vote on the mechanism earlier this year.

Italy’s then-ruling Democratic Party employed a two-handed strategy. Soon after joining Germany and France in the EU in February 2017, then-Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni attended the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in May that year.

Since the League and the Five Star Movement took office in June last year, the Five Star Movement has been very enthusiastic about Chinese capital. As it is difficult for the party to fulfill its campaign promise to voters due to the EU budget limits, it has no choice but to turn to foreign investment.

The Belt and Road Initiative could help Italy bring its products to the Chinese market and improve its basic infrastructure.

For this reason, Rome on Oct. 1 last year launched the China Task Force to negotiate and strengthen its economic and trade ties with Beijing, and to cooperate in pushing for construction under the initiative.

After signing the MOU on March 23, there are some issues that deserve further observation.

First, Italy’s role as China’s first opening into the G7 carries strong political significance. Will other EU members or other countries follow in Italy’s steps to obtain Chinese capital?

Second, faced with a domestic economic downturn, many Italian ports have long been waiting for foreign capital to come in. There might be potential national security concerns, but are such concerns more important than the economy, warm clothes and enough food?

In other words, as the League calls for national security and the Five Star Movement calls for Chinese capital, internal conflict in the coalition government is likely to break out sooner or later.

Finally, Italy’s signing of the memorandum has not only offended the EU, it is now diplomatically estranged from the US.

Not to be outdone by Italy, France invited Germany and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during his visit to Paris.

It is clear that the EU’s attempts to speak to the outside world in a unified voice are being relaxed.

Chang Meng-jen is chair of Fu Jen Catholic University’s Italian language and culture department.

Translated by Eddy Chang