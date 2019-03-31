President Trump’s legal strategy of no Mueller interview pays off

By Karen Freifeld / Reuters, WASHINGTON

When US Attorney General William Barr sent lawmakers a summary of the key findings in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, members of US President Donald Trump’s legal team were gathered in an office near the US Capitol.

They soon had reason to celebrate on Sunday last week, perhaps helped by a pivotal strategic decision. Mueller had spent 22 months investigating whether Trump or his aides conspired with Russia during the 2016 election, interviewing 500 witnesses. The Republican president’s lawyers made sure he was not among them.

The strategy paid off, insulating Trump from the legal jeopardy presented by a sit-down interview with the special counsel’s team — an interview that Trump had said publicly he wanted to do. There was even a tentative date for the interview — Jan. 27 last year — although one of Trump’s lawyers told reporters that he never intended to make the president available to Mueller.

Mueller never issued a subpoena demanding testimony.

On Sunday, Trump’s lead attorneys — Jay Sekulow, Rudy Giuliani and husband-and-wife team Jane and Martin Raskin — were huddled at a conference table with their computers open, awaiting Barr’s summary. When it finally popped up online, they were jubilant.

Mueller had found no evidence of conspiracy with Russia, Barr said.

The attorney general also concluded that there was insufficient evidence that Trump had committed obstruction of justice by trying to impede the inquiry — an issue the special counsel had left unresolved.

The findings provided Trump a big political victory after an investigation that had cast a long shadow over his presidency.

Giuliani threw his arm around Sekulow, as Sekulow told reporters on Tuesday.

Sekulow said he told the others: “This is absolutely fantastic.”

Giuliani told reporters minutes after Barr issued the findings: “It’s better than I expected.”

Trump’s legal team successfully rebuffed Mueller’s repeated efforts to get a sit-down interview with Trump and avoided the president being subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury. They agreed instead to have Trump provide written responses, which he did in November last year.

The stakes were high. Some of the lawyers had worried that if Trump had submitted to the interview, it could expose him to claims that he lied to the FBI, or made “false statements,” in legal terms.

Giuliani publicly called an interview a “perjury trap,” especially if Mueller went beyond asking Trump about collusion and strayed into other matters.

Trump is frequently called out for misstating facts or simply making things up.

For the past year, Trump’s lawyers pursued a two-pronged approach that relied on public attacks by Giuliani on Mueller’s “witch hunt” on cable TV news alongside backroom negotiations with Mueller’s team led by the Raskins, according to two sources familiar with the strategy who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment for this story.

When Mueller began his work in May 2017, Trump’s legal team initially decided that cooperation was the quickest way to end the probe, according to Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer who handled the inquiry for the presidency at the time.

More than 20 White House staff members were made available for special counsel interviews and the administration handed over more than 20,000 documents.