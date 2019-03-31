Jacinda Ardern shows the world what a leader should be

By Nesrine Malik / The Guardian

There was something both comforting and distressing about the way New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern consoled her country’s Muslim community after the Christchurch mosque attack. Comforting because here, for once, was a normal human reaction; not robotic or platitudinous, not scripted or insincere. She hugged Muslim men, just as she did women, with a comfort that betrayed no self-consciousness.

The power of her response came not only from her warm physical embrace of the survivors and families of victims, but also from symbolic gestures such as wearing the hijab and refusing to use the name of the chief suspect. This was backed up with the right messaging and followed swiftly with practical measures, such as new gun legislation.

It is a marvel to see a response so well calibrated, but it should not be. This is the distressing dimension of Ardern’s compassionate poise, that it is so unfamiliar, so rare. At a time when governments in Europe and the US are either brazenly anti-Muslim and xenophobic, or at best silent on the matter of immigration and Islam, what should be the norm is elevated to exceptional. It is a sign of the times that Muslims feel grateful for Ardern’s outreach, and that the world is lauding her for a response that should come easily to any head of state whose citizens have been slaughtered.

Already, thousands of signatures have been collected to nominate Ardern for the Nobel Peace Prize. Her empathy brings the shortcomings of others into relief. Her performance was impressive, but the bar is low.

It is hard not to compare Ardern with her counterparts. Take British Prime Minister Theresa May, a woman whose flawed response to the Grenfell tragedy sealed her reputation as someone so emotionally distant that she was unable to see that a prime minister’s place is to comfort the bereaved, rather than mingle with a handful of members of the emergency services flanked by security.

However, Ardern not only displayed a temperamental superiority, she reminded people that being a head of government is a responsibility that one must rise to, regardless of public sentiment on immigration and Muslims, or how the response will be perceived.

May’s tenure at the British Home Office and since as prime minister revealed a politician who never failed to miss a populist beat, relishing the ending of freedom of movement, deriding “citizens of nowhere” and, in a speech last week, barely stopping short of inciting the public against parliament.

In the US, there is still a “Muslim ban” in effect — a travel blockade that applies to citizens of Muslim-majority countries, which builds on US President Donald Trump’s election pledge for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims” entering the US. Trump continues to pass on every opportunity to confront and condemn the threat of white supremacist ideology, and it is inconceivable that the deaths of Muslims would be treated with the sanctity and respect shown in New Zealand.

Ardern herself, in her comprehensive response to the tragedy, appeared as a rebuke to the failures of others. It was as if she had done her homework, and ticked off every factor that had led to the Christchurch shooting that had been underaddressed or minimized by other politicians in her position.

When she wore the hijab, I initially felt it was an inappropriate symbolic gesture, because it seemed to presume it was the sole definer of Muslim identity, yet she made a compelling case for it in an interview.