Authorities must take children seriously

By Chang Hung-chieh 張弘潔

Sixteen-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg’s March 15 call for a global climate strike was heeded by students around the world who walked out of class, forming an unprecedented worldwide student environmental movement.

The strike differed from past events, because it was launched and mainly joined by children under the age of 18, who do not have the right to vote. It was launched by children fighting for their rights, a gift to the world resulting from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The convention was adopted in 1989, shattering the traditional view that children’s welfare should be protected and replacing it with the view that governments should protect children’s basic rights. With the exception of the US, every nation has ratified the convention and announced that they would amend laws and systems to protect children’s rights.

In 2014, the government passed the Implementation Act of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (兒童權利公約施行法), which incorporated the treaty into domestic law. It is still at the initial stage of implementation.

Article 12 of the UN convention stipulates that children have the right to express their views “freely in all matters affecting [them]” and that they “shall in particular be provided the opportunity to be heard in any judicial and administrative proceedings affecting [them], either directly, or through a representative or an appropriate body.”

On March 15, schools across Taiwan responded to the global event, most through on-campus action, although a Changhua County sixth-grader launched a sit-in protest, accompanied by his parents, in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei.

During the sit-in, a small incident occurred — the student was held back by an ill-mannered military police officer.

In the afternoon, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) apologized for the incident, but said that the officer was only performing his duty and expressed the hope that “a mature child would sympathize with them.”

However, it is unreasonable to ask a child to sympathize with an adult’s verbal attacks.

The incident underlined the government’s unfriendliness toward children and the Presidential Office’s unfamiliarity with the UN convention.

The student has the right to express his views on the government, and he voiced support for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nuclear-free homeland policy during the sit-in, but the officer’s response was unfriendly.

As Taiwan adopted the convention in 2014 and has included it in school textbooks, the Presidential Office should promote it among authorities.

The next global climate strike is planned for late May, and as more children exert their right to express their views, the government should map out friendly response measures.

It must also establish a formal channel for children to express their views and take their rights seriously.

Scotland and other European nations have set up children’s councils in which representatives can use a democratic system to submit proposals concerning affairs relevant to them to central or local governments, which are obliged to respond.

Although Taiwan set up youth advisory committees following the Sunflower movement, committee members are mostly between 16 and 40 years old and cannot represent children’s opinions. Only a few local governments have established a representational body consisting of children under the age of 18.