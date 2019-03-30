US’ Green New Deal inflames debate across the aisle

By Matthew Daly / AP, WASHINGTON

To Democratic supporters, the Green New Deal is a touchstone, a call to arms to combat climate change with the full measure of the US’ resources and technological might.

“A mission to save all of creation,” in the words of US Senator Edward Markey, one the plan’s lead authors.

To Republican opponents, the much-hyped plan is a dystopian nightmare, a road map to national bankruptcy in pursuit of zealous environmentalism.

“A big green bomb” for the economy, US Senator John Barrasso said.

Lost in the clamor is the reality that, if passed, the Green New Deal would require the government to do absolutely nothing. It exists only as a nonbinding resolution, because Democrats have yet to fill in the potentially treacherous details of how to pay for the Green New Deal, how to carry it out and what, exactly, it will do.

Announced to great fanfare last month, the Green New Deal calls for a “10-year national mobilization” on the scale of the original New Deal to shift the US economy away from fossil fuels such as oil and coal, and replace them with renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

It calls for meeting “100 percent of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources,” including nuclear power.

The plan has broad support among Democratic activists, and all six of next year’s presidential contenders serving in the US Senate have signed on as cosponsors, putting it at the forefront of the party’s sprawling primary race.

Republicans have mocked the Green New Deal as a progressive pipe dream that would drive the economy off a cliff and lead to a huge tax increase.

They call it more evidence of the creep of “socialism” in the Democratic Party, along with “Medicare for All” and a sweeping elections reform package that would allow public financing of congressional campaigns.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has scheduled a vote on the resolution next week, has led the Republican Party’s assault on the Green New Deal, jabbing at it repeatedly at news conferences and in floor speeches.

“Just a good old-fashioned, state-planned economy. Garden-variety 20th-century socialism,” McConnell said in a speech. “Our Democratic colleagues have taken all the debunked philosophies of the last hundred years, rolled them into one giant package and thrown a little ‘green’ paint on them to make them look new.”

US Representative Rob Bishop went further, calling the proposal “tantamount to genocide” for rural America and warning it could outlaw hamburgers, among other things.

In truth, the text of the resolution makes no reference to banning cows, but US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the main Democratic cosponsor with Markey — has said in interviews that the US has “got to address factory farming” to combat climate change.

McConnell and other Republicans frequently cite a whopping US$93 trillion price tag for the resolution, a figure derived from a right-leaning think tank that even its author said is overly precise.

US President Donald Trump has rounded that up to US$100 trillion and says it would “shut down American energy.”

The attacks have succeeded in putting Democrats on the spot, with some backing the resolution, others downplaying it as aspirational and those in positions of power — such as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — calling it one proposal among many to address climate change.