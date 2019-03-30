[ LETTER ]

Flawed KMT logic

On Thursday last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spokesman Ouyang Long’s (歐陽龍) daughter Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) was blocked by all major Chinese entertainment media outlets. They thought her father was a Taiwan independence advocate, and therefore suspected that she was one, too.

That afternoon, Ouyang Nana issued a quick statement: “I am proud to be Chinese.”

Her KMT spokesman father, playing a lead role in this drama, said in a statement that this was the result of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) causing a freeze on cross-strait relations since its return to power.

What kind of a person is it whose first response when bullied by an outsider is to blame his own instead of fighting back? How naive must one be — and a KMT spokesman, no less — to think that if the KMT were in power, Taiwan would do just fine in the international community and that China would stop suppressing Taiwan?

We all remember the 2016 incident involving another Taiwanese entertainer, Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜). The KMT was in power then. Following Ouyang Long’s logic, that should have meant that Chou should not have come under Chinese pressure, and the KMT’s candidate should have won the presidential election that year.

This shows that Chinese suppression of Taiwan has nothing to do with political parties, but Ouyang Long refuses to criticize an overbearing and unreasonable China; he instead blames the DPP. Is he hoping that his master would hear him and pat him on the head?

The KMT leadership has not issued any statement, so its spokesman’s statement must be the party’s position, once again showing voters that the KMT excels at plotting and scheming between themselves, but is not very adept at dealing with others.

Lin Chia-feng

New Taipei City