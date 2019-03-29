Critiquing Haass’ take on ‘crisis’

By Joseph Bosco

Council of Foreign Relations president Richard Haass recently published an article entitled The Looming Taiwan Crisis. It is surprisingly unbalanced in analyzing the cause of the crisis he fears.

The article begins by describing the three US-China communiques which “downgrade[d] ties with Taiwan and maintain[ed] only unofficial relations with the island.”

It then refers to the Taiwan Relations Act, in which the US stated that it would “consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means of grave concern to the United States” and laid out the approach Washington would follow to prevent that scenario.

Haass describes it as follows:

“The law stated that the US would support Taiwan’s self defense and maintain the capacity to come to Taiwan’s aid. Left vague, however, was whether it actually would. Taiwan could not assume that it would; the mainland [China] could not assume that it would not. Such ambiguity was meant to dissuade either side from unilateral acts that could trigger a crisis.”

Haass judged the communiques and TRA together as “a winning formula” for all three parties, but then expressed concern with its longevity, saying: “The question is whether time is running out.”

What is the source of the problem in Haass’ view? Reflecting the established mindset of the foreign policy establishment, he says it is Taiwan.

“For many years, US policymakers worried that Taiwan would upset the apple cart: not content with the mere trappings of independence, it would opt for the real thing — an unacceptable outcome for the mainland,” he wrote.

The article makes no mention of the myriad efforts Beijing has made over the years under the TRA to change the “status quo” by constricting Taiwan’s de facto independence and the international respect it has earned for its “economic success and ... thriving democracy.”

No mention of China bribing small, poor countries to abandon their diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

No mention of Beijing’s frequent economic pressures to bring Taiwan under its control; no mention of the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait crisis, when China fired missiles toward Taiwan.

No mention of China’s relentless diplomatic constraints on Taiwan’s ability to participate freely in international organizations, such as the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Olympics, thereby hurting not only Taiwanese, but depriving the world of the contributions Taiwan’s highly talented society could provide.

No mention of the absurdly childish punishments imposed on countries to eradicate Taiwan’s name and separate existence from maps, travel destinations, even commercial articles of clothing; no mention of Beijing’s Orwellian campaign to make Taiwan, a model peaceful, democratic, and law-abiding country, into an international pariah to be shunned and further isolated — this from the world’s greatest violator of international norms in every area of human endeavor.

No mention of China’s 2005 Anti-Secession Law, which proclaims its right to use force to seize control of Taiwan not only if it declares its independence as the author fears, but also if it takes too long to accept the rule of the Chinese Communist Party — in other words, continuation of the “status quo” itself is “an unacceptable outcome for the mainland.”

No mention of China’s repeated military exercises around Taiwan or its repeated warnings that, in Haass’ words, “time is running out.”