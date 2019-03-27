By Peter Robison and Margaret Newkirk

Soon after Lion Air Flight 610 plummeted into the Java Sea in October last year, killing all 189 people aboard, Boeing Co began to point gingerly toward mistakes the airline might have made.

A preliminary report by Indonesian authorities recounted the trouble pilots had with a litany of mechanical woes. That same day, Boeing released its own summary of the findings. The aircraft maker did not draw conclusions, but it focused on other factors — potential miscues by maintenance crews and then by pilots who did not follow a checklist on the 737 Max 8 jet’s final flight.

The November statement set off Lion Air founder Rusdi Kirana. Days later, in public, he said he felt “betrayed” by what he saw as a shifting of blame. In a conference call, he hurled expletives at Boeing chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg, according to a person who heard the exchange and asked for anonymity to describe the private conversation.

Boeing’s narrative largely held — until Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed minutes after takeoff this month. Now scrutiny is landing on the iconic US planemaker, facing US congressional hearings and law enforcement investigations into how it handled its own responsibilities to guarantee the safety of the 737 Max planes. At the heart of the questions is the almost fraternal relationship between the company and its regulator, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As both pushed for savings and efficiency, alarms sounded. In one previously unreported case involving a separate aircraft program, a Boeing engineer sued three years ago, claiming he was fired for flagging safety problems that might have slowed development. Boeing has denied the claims.

Some FAA inspectors raised similar concerns, saying the agency had given Boeing too much responsibility for its own safety checks. The FAA manager at the center of complaints that triggered a federal audit seven years ago is now, after a stint at an aerospace lobbying group, in charge of safety for the agency.

The official, Ali Bahrami, was a vocal supporter of delegating authority. He would tell FAA staffers that Boeing knew the systems and the rules, and that the company could handle the program, one former employee in the office said.

Bahrami, who was not at the agency during the certification of the 737 Max, declined to comment for this article.

The office, in the Seattle area, “defaulted” to Boeing — and did not answer to headquarters staff back in Washington either, said Mary Schiavo, a former inspector general for the US Department of Transportation.

“They were a nation unto themselves, and basically they treated themselves as independent,” she said in an interview last week.

The FAA defended the delegation program, saying that Canadian and European regulators use similar approaches. In a statement, the agency said that the certification of the 737 Max took about five years and that it received no complaints about pressure to speed up the process.

“FAA has never allowed companies to police themselves or self-certify their aircraft,” it said. “Delegation extends the rigor of the FAA certification process to other recognized professionals, thereby multiplying the technical expertise.”

Boeing says the designated representatives “participate in regular training and receive guidance and oversight from the FAA.”