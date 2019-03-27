Unraveling the Taiwan conundrum

By Jerome Keating

Taiwan continues to be a major anomaly and conundrum of statehood in the modern world, despite having been a de facto independent democracy for more than two decades.

Other nations trade with it and have “unofficial embassies” in it; they give Taiwanese visa-free entry and accept aid from this democratic state, but “officially” they have to pretend it does not exist.

One searches for a metaphor to explain this ambivalence and hydra-headed challenge, where cutting off one head and solving one problem creates two others.

The immediate problem of course is the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which covets Taiwan’s strategic location and value. It tries to cloak this with a variety of convoluted historical claims, but the primary reason that it covets Taiwan is its strategic location and value.

Today, about 74 years after the end of World War II, the official US position on Taiwan is that it is “undecided.” The US has the American Institute in Taiwan, the Taiwan Relations Act and the Taiwan Travel Act, and yet is still “undecided” on Taiwan.

Why is the US a major player in this issue?

As the supreme commander of the Allied Forces in the Pacific’s victory over Japan, the burden of decision on what to do with Japan’s colony of Taiwan rested with the US. For a variety of reasons, it hesitated and now is officially “undecided.” Some prefer to use the phrase “strategic ambiguity” in place of “undecided,” but for others, the use of “strategic ambiguity” for three quarters of a century and three generations seems a stretch too far.

The San Francisco Peace Treaty was signed in 1951 and went into effect on April 28, 1952, nearly seven years after the war ended. It never named a recipient for Taiwan, but simply stated that Japan gave up Taiwan and the Pescadores as stated in the 1945 Potsdam Proclamation. That solved the problem of Japan’s territorial ambitions, but it left many others. A lot had happened in that interim from 1945 to 1952.

The UN was formed in October 1945 with a main objective of preventing future wars. At that point, Taiwanese should also have been given the right to self-determination, as many other colonies had by the UN Charter. They were not, and things became complicated.

On Oct. 25, 1945, then-Taiwan governor Chen Yi (陳儀) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was sent to Taiwan to accept the Japanese surrender on behalf of the Allies. Unfortunately, like beggars taking over the temple, he and his cohorts claimed it was retrocession and did not leave.

Back in China, the Soviet Union, as a Johnny-come-lately, had entered the war against Japan on Aug. 9, 1945. It overran Manchuria, and with this attack and the two US atom bombs, Japan formally surrendered to the Allies on Aug. 15, 1945.

The Soviet Union was also supporting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which had renewed the Chinese Civil War with the KMT; it therefore turned all of its captured Japanese weapons and territory in China over to the CCP.

On Dec. 25, 1946, the KMT ratified the Constitution of the Republic of China (ROC) and adopted it on Dec. 25, 1947. However, that adoption, which ambitiously included Taiwan, would be short-lived, as the CCP soon proved victorious over the KMT in the Chinese Civil War. It established the PRC on Sept. 21, 1949, four years after the end of World War II.