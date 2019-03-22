Internet’s abyss has become a breeding ground for the far-right

By Christopher Knaus / The Guardian

No depth goes unplumbed on the far-right forum 8chan. Its threads reveal a seething, toxic mass of rabid anti-semitism, neo-Nazism, Islamophobia, gratuitous violence, coded inside jokes and conspiratorial ravings published by anonymous users.

Nothing has changed in the days after the Australian alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant, 28, came to 8chan boasting of the imminent massacre in Christchurch.

Posts have since praised Tarrant as a “hero” and called for copycat attacks, or alternatively, denounced him as a pawn in a false flag conspiracy.

Describing itself as the “darkest reaches of the Internet,” 8chan is just one of a series of online forums populated by the extremist right.

Studies in the UK say that far-right forums are growing in number, giving a bigger platform to violent, racist messaging.

It begs the question: Why is it that users are flocking to the Internet’s abyss, and what roles do such forums play in radicalizing those in the far right, alongside newspapers, broadcasters, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook?

There are no simple answers.

Geoff Dean, a terrorism expert at Griffith University in Australia, has spent a large chunk of his career attempting to understand such forums, their role in radicalization and the ways security agencies can identify high-risk individuals — those most likely to move from rhetoric to action.

“It’s about all I think about,” he said.

The starting point for coming to far-right online groups, whether fringe forums or those on Facebook, is an attraction to extreme views; a tendency to view the world in black and white; and an inability to countenance opposing views, he said.

That could be encouraged by exposure to material in traditional media or from the divisive rhetoric of governments.

“A lot of people have extreme views; They’re black-and-white thinkers,” Dean said.

“It’s very simplistic. It’s either right or wrong. They don’t have any sophisticated way of knowing it, they believe the fake news,” he said.

“They get exposure in the mainstream media. It’s very easy for them to become attracted to a Facebook group, or a forum, or a page that reinforces that. People love to have their own ideas validated because it gives them a sense of self-worth and self-identity,” Dean said.

The forums are given potency by their ability to provide a sense of social connectedness among like-minded individuals and their tendency to become “echo chambers” — places where contrary views are not expressed in any form.

“All you’re doing is breathing the same stale air as the other people,” Dean said.

“That deepens their commitment, because if people spend a lot of time on forums like that, what happens is the repetitive going over things hardens their neural pathways to only think in extreme ways,” he said.

“People become attracted to it, they become obsessed by it, then they get fixated. At that point of fixation, that’s the most worrying point, because they get enough incitement from these forums to say: ‘Well now I’m going to do something about it,’” Dean said.

There can be little doubt that Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have a problem with extreme, far-right messages. Studies, time and again, have shown that the algorithms employed by YouTube and Facebook push conspiracy theories and far-right propaganda into the feeds of users.

A report from research institute Data & Society last year found that YouTube had become a breeding ground for far-right radicalization.