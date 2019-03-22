Justice is key to fighting the climate crisis

By Eloi Laurent

On the Ides of March (Friday last week), the day by which ancient Romans were expected to settle their debts, young people in 60 countries around the world staged a school walkout to press world leaders for more urgent action on climate change.

It is a tragedy that younger generations are forced to speak out against the injustice they are to suffer as a result of choices made by others. Yet, at the same time, it is deeply reassuring to witness their power and passion as they try to change the course of history.

Concerns about the intergenerational injustice of the climate crisis are of a piece with concerns about inequality in the here and now.

Following in the footsteps of his papal namesake, Francis of Assisi — named Patron Saint of Ecology in 1979 — Pope Francis in his May 2015 encyclical said: “We are faced not with two separate crises, one environmental and the other social, but rather with one complex crisis which is both social and environmental.”

This means that making the necessary shift to an ecologically sustainable economy cannot ignore the challenges that many people are already facing today.

However, just as the problems of climate change and inequality go hand-in-hand, so do the solutions. Adopting renewable energy, for example, can also yield massive health benefits, create jobs and improve other indicators of social well-being.

The Lancet Commission said that “tackling climate change could be the greatest global health opportunity of the 21st century.”

As younger generations already recognize, our economic systems can no longer be based on the logic of trade-offs and must now follow the logic of social-environmental synergy. Fortunately, more policymakers are also coming to this realization.

Consider the proposals in the US for a Green New Deal, which is designed to address the “systemic injustice” driving today’s ecological crises, the brunt of which is borne by “frontline and vulnerable communities.”

The hardship and calamities that these populations — which include children, the elderly, the poor and many ethnic minorities — are already suffering will befall all of us if we continue to destroy our habitat blindly and with abandon.

Consider also a recent open letter cosigned by many of the world’s top economists calling for “carbon dividends” of the type economist James K. Boyce has proposed.

To be sure, such a policy would help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it would succeed only if it included measures to ensure that the most vulnerable are not hurt by the introduction of a carbon price.

Presumably, the recent protests in France have provided ample warning to policymakers considering this route. Environmental policies must also be social policies.

One country that is making notable progress toward social-environmental synergy is China. Now that the government’s war on pollution has started to show results, people in many parts of the country are enjoying the benefits of better air quality.

According to the Energy Policy Institute’s Air Quality Life Index, sustained exposure to particulate matter in the air can result in lower life expectancy for affected communities.

Yet by reducing local pollution, particularly in urban areas, China is not just improving the well-being of its citizens; it is also reducing carbon dioxide pollution globally.