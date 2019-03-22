US defense ties at an all-time high

By Sumit Kumar

While Beijing is in a hurry to end its trade dispute with Washington, US President Donald Trump has shown his intention to improve ties with Taiwan. It was in this context that the destroyer USS Stethem and supply ship USNS Cesar Chavez sailed through the Taiwan Strait last month, with a spokesman for the US Pacific Fleet saying: “The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

True, engagement between Taiwan and the US is not a new development. While the US ended official diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979, Washington has continued to foster and improve the relationship, even after establishing formal ties with China.

The Taiwan Relations Act provides the legal basis for unofficial relations between the US and Taiwan, and commits the US to assist Taiwan in maintaining its self-defense capabilities.

Surely, one of the key aspects of Taiwan-US relations is enhanced defence cooperation, with Trump’s administration having taken several steps to improve the engagement in this area.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reiterated the US’ commitment to strong ties with Taiwan, especially while China has been trying to corner Taiwan in the international community.

In November last year, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton called for steps that included restoring full diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The Trump administration also approved selling US$330 million of military equipment to Taiwan, including F-16 jets and C-130 planes.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) New Year address mentioned any means possible, including military force, to merge Taiwan with China, US Senator Marco Rubio asked the Trump administration to help Taiwan maintain its independence.

The Taiwan-US Defense Business Forum was also hosted in Kaohsiung for the first time in 16 years last year.

Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018, which calls for strengthening the defense partnership between the US and Taiwan.

The act states that the US should invite Taiwan to participate in military exercises, consider “re-establishing port of call exchanges between the navies of the two sides” and emphasize continuing US legal commitments.

Trump also signed the Taiwan Travel Act, clearing the way for visits by high-ranking US officials, such as Alex Wong (黃之瀚), deputy assistant secretary of the US Department of State’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, who visited Taipei and met President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The US Congress’ National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 stated that US military forces might participate in Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises and suggested that the US should consider sending a hospital ship to Taiwan.

Since the establishment of the Taiwan-US Global Cooperation and Training Framework in 2015, the two sides have been working to address regional and global issues.

Undoubtedly, one of the main reasons for Taiwan and the US to foster defense ties is the China factor.

Xi has become very assertive against Tsai’s government, saying that the unification of China remains incomplete until Taiwan falls under its control.

At an international level China has increased pressure to try to isolate Taiwan, while at a regional level it has elevated its military movement in the Taiwan Strait. Thus, defense and military ties with the US are an important element of Taiwan’s security preparedness.