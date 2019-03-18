Is this the age of the four-day workweek?

By Robert Booth / The Guardian

If you try to contact Indy Cube, a provider of workspaces in Wales, after 5pm you receive an automatic message that would make a good manifesto for the fast-growing four-day week movement.

“We’ll get back to you pretty quickly during working hours,” it says. “If you’re messaging us outside of these, we’re probably busy with other things, like horse-riding, karate, or good ole fashioned sleep.”

The firm is one of a growing number of employers in the UK giving their workers an extra day off for the same pay as a five-day week. There is emerging evidence that it can boost productivity for bosses and happiness for workers.

Playgrounds, garden centers and gymnasiums are filling up on Fridays with people extending their leisure into a five-day working week that has been a staple of Western culture since Henry Ford adopted it in 1926.

It is not just small businesses that might be spotting a chance to save a little money by turning the lights off one day a week.

Pursuit Marketing, a marketing company in Glasgow, Scotland, that switched 120 people to four days in late 2016, claims that it has been instrumental to achieving a 30 percent increase in productivity.

Perpetual Guardian, a New Zealand trust business that supervises nearly NZ$200 billion (US$137.04 billion) in assets, has switched its 240 employees to a four-day week and has reported a 20 percent increase in productivity.

PRODUCTIVITY

A string of small businesses in the UK contacted the Guardian to enthuse about higher productivity, greater staff satisfaction and even bigger profits. Talk of family lives reinvigorated and stress levels plunging abounded.

In January, the Wellcome Trust became the biggest UK employer to join the trend when it announced that it was exploring switching 800 head office staff to a three-day weekend.

The UK Labour Party is flirting with how the idea could fit into its policy program: Shadow chancellor of the exchequer John McDonnell has commissioned leading economist Robert Skidelsky to investigate.

And yet, for all the excitement that the world might finally be moving toward John Maynard Keynes’ 1930 vision that by now all people would have a 15-hour week and spend the rest at leisure, most people who want to work less simply cannot.

Since the financial crisis, people in the UK have been working longer, not shorter, hours as stagnating wages have seen employees try to take on more work to keep up with inflation.

In 2011, decades of falling hours went into reverse and Britons started working longer again. If the trend of falling hours had continued, they would be enjoying the equivalent of an extra week-and-a-half’s free time each year by now.

Automation and artificial intelligence, billed as drivers of greater leisure, have been harnessed by the barons of the gig economy to the opposite effect for some workers.

Many of the 1.1 million self-employed people who access work through online platforms such as food delivery app Deliveroo and ride-hailing platform Uber, as well as white-collar apps such as Upwork, are squeezing ever more tasks to keep their earnings in line with the cost of living.

They face periods at work with no pay at all, such as waiting for a taxi fare or for parcels to be collated before delivery.

“The economic fundamentals are going against the grain of the politics of hours reductions,” said Torsten Bell, director of the Resolution Foundation think tank. “Our object should be to get them on track.”