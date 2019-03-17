By Christian Lowe and Rinat Sagdiev / Reuters, MOSCOW

At the end of 2015, managers at Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft sounded the alarm to their bosses about the company’s investments in Venezuela. Rosneft’s local partner, Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), owed it hundreds of millions of US dollars, according to internal documents, and there seemed no prospect of things improving.

“It will be like this for eternity,” a Rosneft internal auditor wrote in an e-mail to a colleague in November 2015, complaining that there was no progress in getting PDVSA to explain a US$700 million hole in the balance sheet of a joint venture.

The e-mail was among scores of internal Rosneft communications — including presentations, copies of official letters, memos and spreadsheets — reviewed by Reuters. They covered the firm’s operations in Venezuela between 2012 and 2015.

It was a period when other international oil companies had either quit the country or were freezing new onshore investments, worried about the policies of the populist socialist administration. Yet Rosneft, majority owned by the Russian state, doubled down, increasing its stakes in joint ventures with PDVSA and lending more, the documents showed.

Rosneft was standing by its Venezuelan partner just as the Kremlin was supporting then-Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez and his successor, Nicolas Maduro.

Rosneft has poured about US$9 billion into Venezuelan projects since 2010, but has yet to break even, Reuters calculated, based on Rosneft’s annual reports, its public disclosures and the internal documents.

The Rosneft documents also reveal that the Russians believed they were owed hundreds of millions of US dollars from their joint ventures with PDVSA; oil output at the joint ventures was far lower than projected; the joint ventures struggled to get hold of basic drilling equipment; the Russians believed PDVSA spent millions of US dollars from one joint venture on “social projects” in a remote area where just a few hundred people lived; and managers brought the problems to the attention of Rosneft chief executive officer Igor Sechin, who ordered measures to right the ship.

Since late 2015, the end of the period covered by the documents, some of Rosneft’s problems have eased, because it has taken greater shareholder and operational control of its interests, but it remains deeply invested in a company and a country that are in crisis.

The reason Rosneft kept doubling down on its bet was political, according to two people close to the firm and two others with links to the Venezuelan projects.

State-owned Rosneft was expected to help prop up Moscow’s allies in Caracas, the sources said.

“From the very beginning it was a purely political project. We all had to contribute,” said an executive at a Russian oil firm that partnered with Rosneft in Venezuela.

Sechin, who oversees this strategic business relationship, is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest lieutenants. The two men have known each other since at least the early 1990s when they worked in the mayor’s office of their native St Petersburg.

A bust of Chavez greets visitors to Rosneft’s offices in Caracas, and Sechin often asks to see messages to Maduro before they are sent and adds the phrase: “Viva la Revolucion!” a former Rosneft employee said.

Russia views its relationship with Caracas as a way to project power into Washington’s backyard, said Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank.