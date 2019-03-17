Choosing harder, but better fixes

By Ben Goren

A person who stays in a country long enough is likely to pick up on patterns in the local zeitgeist that repeat as part of the evolution of public opinion — or at least what the government and media portray as public opinion.

In Taiwan, a consistent pattern that has emerged since the liberalization of the media in the 1990s is handwringing over the perceived imminent collapse of the social order and public morality.

This year, it has manifested itself in concern over a spate of violence associated with late night entertainment venues, drugs and alcohol-related aggression.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has decided to tackle this problem, issuing warnings to the venues and admonishing local police to better combat street fighting.

Su told police to crack down on public rowdiness, because it has “negatively affected people’s perception of public safety,” adding that “to make these places safe, police must ensure that illegal drugs are not sold, and that there are no stabbings or violence. If more public violence occurs, then the local police chief will have to go.”

Instead of focusing on alcohol, public drunkenness and the carrying of weapons, the crackdown’s public face has been the raids on human trafficking rings, which have brought women into the country to work in the sex industry.

Nineteen foreign women allegedly working as sex workers, along with nine Taiwanese clients, were arrested. Police only detained two alleged traffickers who hired the women and arranged for their transport to a number of Taipei hotels.

A Taichung nightclub announced a temporary shutdown after it was raided and accused of hiring “scantily clad female dancers” — an offense to morality — to interact with male patrons.

In Kaohsiung, police permitted the media to film officers checking the identity cards of female dancers, despite the workers not having been involved in the public brawling that concerned the premier.

Front pages and breaking news bulletins showed salacious, uncensored images of the women — exposing their identities — but not images of the men fighting outside the venues.

Putting aside how sensational and repetitious reporting helps to glamorize and exacerbate a problem, the media’s “concern trolling” of the mass brawls, and the premier’s reaction, blows the issue out of proportion.

It reveals an enduring cultural double standard and the ineffectiveness of two criminal justice policies — the criminalization of sex work and the war on drugs — that, given their consistent failure to achieve long-term results, exist purely to assuage supposed public opinion.

The sexual morality law is selectively applied to acts assumed to be offensive to Taiwanese that threaten to transition from acceptable private deviance into wider public visibility or acceptability.

Without the brawls outside the hostess clubs, the clubs’ prostitution services — which, it should be pointed out, serve a largely wealthy clientele — would not have been exposed and police would probably not have conducted the raids, with the media in attendance.

In the eyes of the law, the clubs’ original sin was not to offend morality, but rather not to control their clientele. They made a mess in public, embarrassing the police, who had looked the other way, and politicians, who had tied ascending careers to their city’s domestic and international image.